SYRACUSE — Syracuse University cornerback Garrett Williams announced Thursday that he will forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the NFL draft.
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 9:35 pm
The three-year starter confirmed his plans as the second SU player to officially declare his intentions to go pro this year after fullback Chris Elmore.
Williams finished with 36 tackles and two interceptions in seven games before suffering a torn ACL to prematurely end his 2022 campaign.
The shutdown cornerback led the ACC in pass breakups the prior two seasons with 12 in 2020 and 10 last year. He tallied 153 career tackles, including 9.5 for loss, four interceptions and 27 pass breakups. The SU captain was named a Freshman All-American in 2020 and garnered All-ACC Honorable Mention last season.
Williams was on the “just missed” category among the top 10 cornerbacks on ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.’s big board updated last Thursday. He was ranked No. 9 at his position by Kiper Jr. entering the year.
