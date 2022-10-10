SYRACUSE — The 18th-ranked Syracuse University football team will play at No. 4/5 Clemson at noon on Oct. 22 in a nationally-televised game on ABC. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced kickoff times and broadcast partners for all Week 8 games on Monday.
Syracuse (5-0 overall, 2-0 ACC) will first host No. 13/15 North Carolina State (5-1, 1-1) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome coming off a bye week.
