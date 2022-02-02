The Syracuse University football team won’t need the traditional patience to experience results from the bulk of its late additions inked Wednesday on National Signing Day.
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers signed eight players, including five transfers expected to contribute instantly, along with three more incoming freshmen to complete the recruiting Class of 2022.
Syracuse had already added 13 incoming freshmen at the start of the early signing period on Dec. 15 and ended Wednesday with the 70th- and 72nd-ranked recruiting class this cycle by 247Sports and Rivals, respectively.
Syracuse is coming off a 5-7 campaign and scheduled to open the upcoming season against Louisville on Sept. 3 in the Carrier Dome.
The Orange will also hold a public spring game for the first time since 2019, which is slated for 7 p.m. on April 1 at the Carrier Dome to be televised on the ACC Network and streamed on the ESPN App.
That will provide the first glimpse for fans at the SU newcomers who signed on Wednesday.
Former Michigan State wide receiver C.J. Hayes signed with SU via the transfer portal and was joined by quarterback Dan Villari (Michigan), running back Juwaun Price (New Mexico State), and the defensive back duo of Alijah Clark (Rutgers) and Bralyn Oliver (Louisville).
Babers also added incoming freshman defensive linemen Francois Nolton Jr. from Miami and Kevin Jobity Jr. of Buffalo, to go with defensive back Gregory Delaine from Fort Myers, Fla.
Hayes is a 6-foot-2 graduate senior who will add needed size and experience to the SU receiver corps in his sixth and final collegiate season.
He made 26 appearances in his five years for the Spartans, missing the 2017 and 2020 seasons due to a medical redshirt. Hayes’ most productive campaign came as a redshirt sophomore in 2019 when he played 11 games and made two starts, posting 13 catches for 141 yards.
Villari is a 6-foot-4, dual-threat redshirt freshman QB who made four appearances for the Big Ten champion Wolverines this past season. The former three-star prospect from Massapequa verbally committed to join SU last month and is the favorite for backup duties with a chance to challenge incumbent Garrett Shrader for the starting spot.
Price is another key depth signing for SU after appearing in all 12 games at running back for the Aggies, finishing with 135 carries for a team-best 692 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, along with 26 receptions for 181 yards and 20 kick returns for 358 yards.
Clark is a boost for the SU secondary and a former high school teammate of SU cornerback Darian ‘Duce,’ Chestnut, who garnered Freshman All-American honors this past season. The native of Camden, N.J., appeared in seven games for the Scarlet Knights last year and was a four-star and top 250 national recruit in last year’s cycle.
Oliver is a freshman who enrolled at Louisville but opted to transfer prior to the start of last season. He was rated as the No. 41 high school safety in the nation by Rivals.com last year.
The incoming freshmen trio inked Wednesday is led by Nolton Jr. The four-star prospect, according to ESPN, was recently selected to the All-American Bowl and is ranked as the No. 89 player from Florida.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Miami native had previously committed to join the Florida Gators but re-opened his recruitment in December. He also received offers from Alabama and Auburn, according to 247Sports.
Syracuse surprisingly added cornerback Gregory Delaine, who had been committed to Georgia Tech until this week. The three-star prospect from Fort Myers, Fla., is rated as the No. 90 cornerback by 247Sports.
Kevin Jobity Jr. is unranked from Maryvale High School in Buffalo and the 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive lineman reportedly had interest from Army, Brown, and Central Connecticut State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.