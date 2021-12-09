College football
SYRACUSE — Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers announced the addition of Bob Ligashesky to his staff as special teams coordinator on Thursday.
Ligashesky is a 37-year coaching veteran including 12 NFL seasons, winning a Super Bowl as special teams coordinator for the 2008 Pittsburgh Steelers. The Orange did not have a special teams coordinator on staff this past season.
Ligashesky coached special teams at Bowling Green last year and the previous five seasons at Illinois State, preceded by 12 years of special teams coaching experience in the NFL with the Texans, Buccaneers, Raiders, Broncos, Steelers and Jaguars.
