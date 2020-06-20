Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers landed a verbal commitment from 2021 three-star Illinois offensive guard Wes Hoeh on Friday.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound prospect became the second offensive lineman and 12th player overall to commit to the Orange for the 2021 cycle, all of which are listed at three stars by the 247Sports composite ratings system.
Hoeh declared his intentions to join the Orange with a post on social media in which he thanked his parents, coaches, and teammates.
“Thank you to the entire coaching staff at Syracuse for welcoming me into the Syracuse family,” Hoeh stated in the announcement. “Very proud to announce my commitment to Syracuse University.”
Hoeh — a native of Glen Ellyn, Ill., who is entering his senior campaign at Glenbard West High School — is rated as the No. 84 guard in his class nationally and the 47th-best prospect overall from Illinois by 247Sports.
He opted to play for the Orange over 10 reported offers that included Air Force, Navy, Bowling Green, and Central Michigan.
The Orange entered the weekend at No. 52 in the 247Sports team rankings for the class of 2021 recruiting class and No. 57 by the Rivals.com list.
Babers and offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert are also reportedly in strong pursuit of 2021 three-star California quarterback target Justin Lamson, who confirmed earlier this week via social media that he had received an offer from the Orange.
Lamson is rated as the nation’s 18th-best dual-threat threat quarterback and the No. 51 player overall from California by 247Sports, and recently told the publication that he viewed SU among his top schools and planned to make his decision within the next three weeks.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound rising recruit from Oak Ridge High School and El Dorado Hills, Calif., also has offers from Louisville and UCLA, among 13 reported scholarship extensions.
The Orange is hopeful that Lamson will become a key factor in the fast-growing 2021 class that added Hoeh and three-star Hawaii offensive tackle, Austyn Kauhi, up front over the past week.
The new linemen joined Illinois tight end Landon Morris, South Carolina wide receiver Kendall Long, and Pennsylvania running back Josh Hough as 2021 offensive recruits to commit to SU.
The Orange has also received 2021 verbal pledges from linebackers Austin Roon (Michigan) and Malik Matthew (Bronx), along with Rochester-Fairport High School defensive tackle Jaelin Moss, Georgia defensive lineman Derek McDonald, Wisconsin defensive end Hayden Nelson, Massachusetts defensive tackle Terry Lockett, and Pennsylvania defensive back Malcolm Folk.
ROSCOE GRANTED WAIVER
Cody Roscoe will be able to play for the SU football team for the upcoming season, according to a report by Syracuse.com.
Roscoe — the 6-foot-1 and 247-pound defensive lineman that announced Monday he was transferring to SU from McNeese State — has one season of eligibility remaining.
The NCAA approved Roscoe’s request for immediate eligibility due to his good academic standing compared to the Cowboys’ postseason ban for failing to meet the Academic Progress Rate threshold, per the report.
Roscoe recorded nine sacks and 11 tackles for loss while garnering All-Southland Conference third team honors last season.
FREENEY, HARRISON ON BALLOT
Syracuse football icons Dwight Freeney and Marvin Harrison were among the 78 players from FBS schools listed on the ballot released last week for induction into the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame.
Freeney played defensive end for the Orange from 1998-2001 and finished second in program history for career sacks (34) and established SU career records with 50.5 tackles for loss and 14 forced fumbles. He played 16 NFL seasons after being selected No. 11 overall in the 2002 draft by the Indianapolis Colts.
Harrison starred at wide receiver for SU from 1992-95 and finished with 135 catches for 2,827 yards and 20 touchdowns. His career receiving yardage total stood as the SU record for more than two decades until Steve Ishmael (2,891) established a new mark in 2017. Harrison was also a first-round NFL Draft pick of the Colts and made eight Pro Bowls in 13 NFL seasons.
The announcement of the 2021 NFF College Hall of Fame class is expected to be released early next year.
ACC KICKOFF GOES VIRTUAL
The Atlantic Coast Conference will conduct its annual media days event in a virtual format from July 21-23, according to a press release last week.
The ACC Football Kickoff was originally scheduled to be held on the same dates at the Westin in Charlotte, N.C., with players and coaches from each ACC team gathering with media outlets.
The ACC was the last major conference in college football to adjust its annual preseason media days to an online setup to limit potential spread of COVID-19.
