SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team expressed a united front entering the regular-season finale with the focus on a complete performance to end a pair of troublesome skids.
Syracuse (6-5 overall, 3-4 ACC) will face Boston College (3-8, 2-5) at 7:30 tonight at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The Orange is a 10 ½-point favorite for the conference clash to be televised locally on the Yes Network.
With its offense seemingly back on track, Syracuse will aim to end a five-game losing streak. SU is also seeking its first November victory since 2019, a stretch of nine straight losses for the longest active drought among Power Five teams.
Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones and starting offensive linemen Matthew Bergeron, Chris Bleich, and Kalan Ellis are all considered questionable after missing or exiting last Saturday’s 45-35 loss at Wake Forest.
“It is tough losing five straight but we’re still together, every single practice, we’re competing like crazy,” SU linebacker Marlowe Wax said. “The offense is coming after the defense, the defense is going after the offense, just trying to get each other better.”
Syracuse running back Sean Tucker added: “We just want to play complementary football all around and things will go our way, we just have to stay closer together and try to do better.”
Syracuse tallied 479 yards of offense last game for its highest output against a Power Five opponent all season, bouncing back from a stretch of four straight games below 300 yards, including back-to-back weeks without a touchdown.
Quarterback Garrett Shrader topped 300 yards passing for the first time with a career-high 324 and running back Sean Tucker ran for 106 in his first 100-yard rushing performance against an FBS team since Sept. 10 against UConn.
Orange coach Dino Babers noted 11 plays topping 15 yards each and the “triangle,” of Shrader, Tucker, and tight end Oronde Gadsden II re-emerging as the positive takeaways from the loss to the Demon Deacons.
“We had some issues offensively, I thought we corrected them,” Babers said. “I thought the offense looked different against Wake Forest, and I would like to think that it’s going to continuously look different down the road.”
The SU defense ranked as a top 10 unit at the midway point but has struggled in recent weeks with injuries on both sides impacting the unit logging heavy play counts. The Orange has surrendered 38 points or more in three of its last four losses and has been especially vulnerable against the run.
Boston College presents an opportunity for each side to finish strong as the Eagles rank outside the FBS top 100 in scoring offense, scoring defense, total offense, and 10th in the ACC for total defense.
“Where we’re at the past couple of weeks, there’s no really elephant in the room,” Shrader said. “We need to score more points in order to win, move the ball, and get our defense off the field because they played the whole game more than we have, snaps-wise.”
He continued: “Last week, you’d like to hold (Wake Forest) to less points, but we still have to help them out because the last four weeks, we didn’t help them out at all. We need to help them when they’re struggling like they have for us all year.”
Tucker can further cement his Orange legacy in what could be his last regular season outing. He stated earlier this week that he would wait until after the season to decide on pursuing his NFL future or returning for a fourth season.
The 2021 All-American enters with 3,057 career rush yards and 979 this season. He is just 48 yards shy of passing Delone Carter for third on the SU all-time rushing list, and could become the first SU running back to post consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns since Carter in 2009-10.
“I think it just shows my hard work and my preparation, and it’s good to be mentioned with those guys up there,” Tucker said.
He added: “Getting 1,000 yards is a goal of mine, so I’m just working hard every day to get prepared for the game and accomplish that.”
Tucker is on pace to be the first player to lead SU in rushing for three straight seasons since David Walker from 1990-92. He would be the fifth SU player in the modern era to achieve the feat, also joining Ernie Davis (1959-61), Joe Morris (1978-81) and Jaime Covington (1982-84).
