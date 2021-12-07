SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team will host Notre Dame in a nonconference game on Oct. 29 next year in the Carrier Dome, according to an announcement Tuedsay by SU Athletics.
The Orange will host the Fighting Irish in football at the Dome for the first time since 2003.
The matchup will complete the seven-game home schedule for SU next season, joining previously announced nonconference outings against Purdue and Wagner, along with four Atlantic Coast Conference games.
Syracuse, which recently finished 5-7 overall, suffered a 45-21 loss to Notre Dame in their most recent matchup in November 2020 at South Bend, Ind., before the Fighting Irish went on to the College Football Playoff.
Deposits for season tickets are now being accepted. More information is available on the official SU athletics site, cuse.com.
