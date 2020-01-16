Syracuse University head football coach Dino Babers announced Sterlin Gilbert as his new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Thursday afternoon, finalizing the move after reports of the impending hire surfaced this past weekend.
The 41-year-old Gilbert possesses seven seasons of college football coaching experience, most recently as head coach at McNeese State for the 2019 season, and worked in the same position under Babers at Eastern Illinois (2012-13) and Bowling Green (2014).
“Coach Babers runs a first-class program,” Gilbert stated in a press release. “I’m excited to reunite with him. Everything at Syracuse is about family and enhancing the players athletically as well as academically. I’m ready to get to work with them.”
Gilbert became the second major addition to the Orange’s coaching staff following a disappointing season, joining Zach Arnett, who was introduced as defensive coordinator last Saturday. The Orange finished 5-7 overall last year after breaking through for a 10-3 campaign in 2018.
“I’m very much looking forward to working with Sterlin again,” said Babers, who will enter his fifth season at SU this fall, in a press release. “He runs a very balanced offense. In seven seasons as a college coordinator, he’s had five 1,000-yard rushers, including D’Onta Foreman who amassed more than 2,000 yards at Texas. At the same time, his starting quarterbacks have averaged more than 3,500 yards passing and 26 touchdowns per season.”
Eastern Illinois averaged 589.5 yards of offense and 48.2 points per game to lead the FCS in both categories during Babers and Gilbert’s first season utilizing their up-tempo style together at Eastern Illinois.
The duo coached San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the 2013 Walter Payton Award, which is the FCS equivalent to the Heisman Trophy. Garoppolo threw for 5,050 yards and 53 touchdowns under their guidance to rank second and fourth all-time, respectively, for single-season FCS totals, and was selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft by the New England Patriots.
The Bowling Green offense tallied 432.9 yards per game during the lone season of Babers and Gilbert overseeing the offense to rank 40th in the FBS despite losing its starting quarterback to an early-season injury.
Gilbert also coordinated units at Tulsa (2015) and Texas (2016) to top-16 finishes in total offense, and helped South Florida (2017-18) rank sixth in total offense during his first season with the team. Gilbert coached various high school teams in Texas from 2003-11.
McNeese State won four of its past five games to finish 7-5 overall under Gilbert last season and its offense improved by 92 yards and six points per game from the previous season.
The status of SU coaches Mike Lynch and Kirk Martin, who respectively served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season, was not addressed in the SU press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.