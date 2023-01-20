The Syracuse University football team announced the hiring of Steve Farmer as offensive line coach Friday evening after reports surfaced earlier that Mike Schmidt was leaving SU to accept the same position at Mississippi State.
Farmer is a 25-year college coaching veteran who spent last season at Tulsa, guiding an offensive line that surrendered 45 sacks as a bottom-five FBS unit, but ranked top 25 in pass offense.
He previously held offensive coaching positions at Texas Tech, Utah State, Louisiana Monroe, Illinois State, Eastern Michigan and Eastern Illinois.
In his previous three seasons at Texas Tech, the O-line was among the top 30 in the FBS for fewest sacks allowed and he guided players to six All-Big 12 honors while producing three future NFL linemen.
The switch was the latest in the offseason shuffling of the staff under head coach Dino Babers.
The Orange also lost defensive assistant Nick Monroe earlier this week, who left to accept a co-defensive coordinator position at Minnesota. Monroe had served as SU’s defensive pass game coordinator and was widely considered a top recruiter since joining the staff in 2016.
Syracuse will also reportedly lose cornerbacks coach Chip West to Wake Forest and hired new offensive and defensive coordinators prior to the Dec. 29 Pinstripe Bowl.
Babers promoted Jason Beck from quarterbacks coach to OC to replace Robert Anae, who departed for North Carolina State, and hired Rocky Long to DC after Tony White left for Nebraska.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.