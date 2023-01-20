Farmer

The Syracuse University football team announced the hiring of Steve Farmer as offensive line coach Friday evening after reports surfaced earlier that Mike Schmidt was leaving SU to accept the same position at Mississippi State.

Farmer is a 25-year college coaching veteran who spent last season at Tulsa, guiding an offensive line that surrendered 45 sacks as a bottom-five FBS unit, but ranked top 25 in pass offense.

