Syracuse University football assistant coaches Robert Anae and Jason Beck are working with heavy hearts this week.
The first-year SU offensive coordinator, Anae, and quarterbacks coach, Beck, have released emotional written statements to express their condolences in the wake of Sunday’s fatal on-campus shooting of three University of Virginia football players.
Anae and Beck each spent the previous six years in the same roles at UVA and were part of the staff that recruited and previously coached UVA wide receivers Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., along with linebacker D’Sean Perry, who were all killed in the tragedy.
“I have profound sorrow and grief for the families and have had unspeakable grief since I found out, I have unbelievable love for the outstanding young men that they were,” Anae expressed in a statement released Wednesday evening.
“My sentiment is gratitude to the families for trusting me to be a part of recruiting, developing, and mentoring these young men,” Anae added. “It has been the highlight of my coaching career. I’ll always be tied to them with my heart and soul.”
The three victims were fatally wounded on a charter bus coming back from a school trip. Two others were wounded, including running Mike Hollins and a student not on the football team.
Hollins is recovering in the hospital after multiple surgeries to repair damage to his kidneys and abdomen but was removed from intensive care and able to walk, according to a Thursday report by ESPN, which classified the fifth student as in good condition.
The suspected shooter — former UVA football player, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. — was arrested and remains in custody.
Syracuse coach Dino Babers opened his weekly press conference Monday by sending thoughts and prayers to the victim’s families and UVA coaches and became choked-up when addressing the family fallout.
“It has affected our building, we have coaches that know those players and they have been fielding phone calls and stuff like that, so it’s a disturbing time, and it puts us back into what’s truly important,” Babers said. “Family and football and putting those things in the right perspective.”
Beck shared his condolences and prayers to the families, teammates, and coaches of the victims along with the Charlottesville, Va., community in a statement shared on his social media accounts Tuesday.
“We mourn with each of you and feel your immense pain, the deep heartbreak of losing these incredible young men will be felt for the rest of our lives,” Beck wrote. “My family had the privilege of knowing and loving these young men off of the football field, and as a coach, I had the opportunity to not only interact with them each day but watch them develop into amazing student-athletes and members of the community.”
He continued: “Their presence and example, on and off the football field, impacted and changed so many lives. Their legacy will continue to be felt and honored forever.”
The conference unveiled a number of initiatives to show support for Virginia, which canceled its scheduled game against Coastal Carolina for Saturday.
Syracuse and the rest of the ACC teams will be wearing Virginia decals on their helmets and a moment of silence will be observed at all ACC home football games this weekend.
The ACC office also produced “UVA Strong,” videoboard and digital graphics to be used by league schools.
Syracuse (6-4 overall, 3-3 ACC) is scheduled to face Wake Forest (6-4, 2-4) at 8 p.m. Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C. That game will be televised on the ACC Network.
WHITE UP FOR BROYLES
Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White was selected as a nominee for the Broyles Award, presented annually to the top assistant coach in the nation.
The Orange ranks 18th nationally in total defense, allowing 318.2 yards per game, and is 25th in scoring defense (20.4 points per game). The SU defense is surrendering just 168.2 pass yards per game to rank ninth in the FBS.
BERGERON TO SENIOR BOWL
Syracuse left tackle Matthew Bergeron accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, as confirmed by the team.
The offensive captain has made 38 straight starts for SU and was named ACC honorable mention last year. He was the No. 6 offensive tackle by ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. in his most recent 2023 NFL draft rankings.
ELMORE CONFIRMS DEPARTURE
Syracuse sixth-year senior fullback Chris Elmore confirmed plans to leave the program after this season and pursue a pro football career.
Elmore suffered a season-ending injury in the opener and was previously considered a possibility to return for a seventh season with an additional medical waiver.
He also contributed as a tight end, offensive guard, and defensive tackle during his standout career and is aiming to catch on as a lead-blocking fullback in the NFL.
FOSTER TO TRANSFER
Syracuse freshman wide receiver Dom Foster announced plans on social media this week to leave SU and enter the transfer portal next month.
The 5-foot-11, three-star prospect from Warren, Ohio, has not appeared for SU and stated that he will use 2022 as a redshirt and transfer out with four remaining years of eligibility.
