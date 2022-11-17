Syracuse University football assistant coaches Robert Anae and Jason Beck are working with heavy hearts this week.

The first-year SU offensive coordinator, Anae, and quarterbacks coach, Beck, have released emotional written statements to express their condolences in the wake of Sunday’s fatal on-campus shooting of three University of Virginia football players.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.