Syracuse University football quarterback Tommy DeVito believes that the offense is closer to hitting its stride than it appeared in last week’s lopsided season-opening loss, and he is eager to test his theory against the fearsome defense of longtime rival Pittsburgh.
The Orange (0-1) and 25th-ranked Panthers (1-0) will kick off at noon today at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh for an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup slated to air on the ACC Network.
The game will serve as Pittsburgh’s conference opener, while SU is aiming to rebound from a 31-6 loss to ACC foe North Carolina in its season opener last Saturday. SU finished with 202 yards of offense on 73 plays in that setback and never seemed to establish a rhythm in its first outing under new offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert.
“You know the good that is to come, so just having faith in the coaches and the players around you, the offense, and the team in general moving forward and the preparation that we are putting in for this week,” DeVito said of his optimism moving forward.
“It was the tiniest, tiniest details that could have led to so much more, there was so much meat left on the bone,” he added. “I think back to the first half for me personally, there could have been so many more points on the board early in the game. Those go to the little things that we’re cleaning up, and I’m glad we got that out early in the first game.”
DeVito, the redshirt junior, completed just 13 of 31 passes for 112 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in his season debut. He was sacked seven times and SU finished 4-for-19 on third downs, also working through multiple dropped passes. The SU run game equally struggled, gaining 68 net yards on 35 attempts.
The mishaps looked much like what the SU offense endured last season when the unit finished with the fifth-worst sack rate in the nation, according to Football Outsiders.
“The main thing is those guys up front, we’ve got to win our side of the line of scrimmage, and then we’ve got to make good decisions with the football, when we’re going to throw the football,” SU fifth-year head coach, Dino Babers said. “We left some good plays out there (against North Carolina) and we need to make some of those plays to take the heat off.”
The matchup against the Panthers provides no signs of relief for the Orange, facing the nation’s top pass rush from 2019 with many of the same standouts returning along the defensive front, led by Preseason All-ACC defensive end, senior Patrick Jones II.
Pittsburgh tied SMU for the national lead in sacks per game last season (3.93), finished ninth in the country in tackles per loss (7.9), and 15th in total defense (312.9 yards per game), and appeared poised to match that success this season during its 55-0 blowout win over Austin Peay in its season opener last Saturday.
Pittsburgh surrendered 137 yards of total offense, including a single rushing yard on 22 carries, and logged three sacks en route to its first shutout victory in six years.
The Panthers compiled nine sacks in their victory over SU last season, which marked its highest single-game total since 2001, and the team is 12-0 in five-plus seasons under head coach Pat Narduzzi when recording five or more sacks. Pitt is also 19-5 during Narduzzi’s tenure when holding opponents to 100 rushing yards or less, and limited SU to 68 yards on the ground last season. DeVito finished 11-for-23 for 101 yards in that outing.
“They’re a solid defense, DeVito said. “They trust a lot of their guys in space, they’re big against the run and big against the pass, it’s going to be a challenge but I’m game for it. I’m ready to roll after watching all the film from the last few years, all the film from last week, I’m excited for it.”
Pittsburgh is SU’s most frequently played opponent, and today marks the 65th straight and 76th overall matchup between the former Big East foes.
The Panthers have won two in a row, six of the past seven, and 15 of the past 18 games overall in the series. Pitt has won the past eight matchups played at Heinz Field, dating back to SU’s lone win when the venue opened in 2001. The past three games between the teams have been decided by one possession.
“We respect them as a team as we would any opponent,” SU senior defensive lineman Josh Black said. “They’ve got us the last couple of times that I’ve personally played them, and maybe it’s that time for a change. We need to hit them in the mouth before we get hit in the mouth.”
