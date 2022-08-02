SYRACUSE — Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers opened his first media appearance of the new season Tuesday morning by walking into the room and excitedly shouting ‘Aloha,’ with his wide grin and beaming laugh instantly on display.
About 15 minutes later, star running back Sean Tucker entered and took the podium with his low-keyed demeanor, answering questions quickly and directly in his familiar hushed tone.
Expressing their thoughts in their own distinctive styles, each embraced heightened expectations for the record-setting rusher and the Orange overall a day prior to their first training camp practice.
“I said it before and I’ll say it again, Sean Tucker is better,” said Babers, the charismatic coach entering his seventh season at the helm.
“I’m not trying to pump him up, I’m saying that modestly, he’s better. To his credit, he’s stronger and faster, he’s really learned the playbook to know what he’s going to do, and it’s going to be fun.”
Syracuse players gathered for procedural meetings Tuesday and were set to kick off on-field activities on Wednesday morning in preparation for the season opener against Louisville at 8 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the JMA Wireless Dome.
The Orange is coming off a 5-7 campaign in which Tucker rushed for a team-record 1,496 yards to go with 14 total touchdowns and a 6.1 yards-per-carry average.
The sophomore stated that his goals for the follow-up campaign this year include breaking his own team rushing mark, repeating as an All-American, going deep into the running for the Heisman Trophy and Doak Walker Award, all while leading SU back to its first bowl game since 2018.
“I feel that I’m definitely better coming into this season, just working on my game,” Tucker said.
“Trying to get better at running, doing even better at that, definitely working on more of a passing game, catching the ball because our offense is implementing more passing to our running backs and it’s a lot more passing overall, so just getting down and practicing catching with the QBs, getting in sync, definitely feel like I’ve gotten better.”
In recent weeks, Tucker has been named to the All-ACC Preseason Team as well as the watch lists for the Doak Walker Award, which is presented to the top running back, along with the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year, each presented to the top player in college football.
Tucker said he was in favor of the “-PL34SED” social media campaign recently announced by SU to promote his candidacy for such honors.
“The campaign seems cool,” Tucker said. “I saw the video and my hashtag, it’s definitely a good thing and I like that a lot, so hopefully after the season, we can go deep in the race.”
Tucker spoke of his offseason training emphasizing pass blocking and receiving out of the backfield with the welcomed expectation that new offensive coordinator Robert Anae will incorporate him more in the aerial attack than in previous years.
Tucker also touched on his experience running for the SU track team, during which Babers noted Tucker never missed a spring football practice or voluntary workout while looking faster than he ran during the 2021 season.
“The benefits would be just getting better form, running faster, just practicing on my speed each and every day,” Tucker said. “When I went to races, competing with the guys that are faster than me, and just being in that environment and running fast helped me a lot on my football game.”
Tucker hasn’t made any modifications to his signature low-profile personality since last season, evidenced when asked if he would take on a vocal leadership role in the offense.
“I try to let my performance do the talking for the guys on the team,” Tucker said. “They see what I do in practice, and off the field, I try to lead with my actions more than my talking.”
Redshirt sophomore cornerback Garrett Williams was the only other SU player available to media prior to the first practice.
Babers unveiled that quarterback Justin Lamson is out for the season due to an injury suffered in practice after his breakout performance in the annual spring game.
Babers confirmed that returning starter Garrett Shrader is entrenched in the QB1 role and will get the bulk of first-team reps in camp. Incumbent reserve JaCobian Morgan will battle with transfer additions Carlos Del-Rio Wilson and Dan Villari for the backup role that could have gone to Lamson.
