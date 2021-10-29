SYRACUSE — Syracuse University will host classic rival Boston College in a critical game made for the football traditionalist on homecoming weekend in the Carrier Dome.
The Orange (4-4 overall, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Eagles (4-3, 0-3) will face off at 3:30 Saturday afternoon in a clash of run-oriented offenses and veteran interior matchups that is sure to prove as physical as any throughout the storied history of the smash-mouth series.
Syracuse was listed as a 6 ½-point favorite on oddsshark.com as of Friday for the game to be televised locally on the Yes Network.
“We love playing Boston College because we know exactly what they’re going to do,” said SU linebacker and defensive captain Mikel Jones. “They’re going to come and try to run the ball, and our No. 1 thing on defense is stopping the run, so that’s our focus on defense and for the whole team, this is a rivalry game and at home it’s a big opportunity for us.”
Syracuse will continue to lean on the run with national leader Sean Tucker, who enters with 1,060 rushing yards and opened the week as the only FBS players to surpass 1,000 yards. He and Joe Morris are the only SU players to eclipse 1,000 through eight games, and Tucker is on pace to surpass Morris’ single-season team record of 1,372 yards established later in that 1979 season.
Tucker’s cohort in the SU ground attack, quarterback Garrett Shrader, has rushed for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has the second-most rushing yards for an FBS quarterback behind Liberty’s Malik Willis (647) and his rushing TD total is the fourth highest of all FBS players and second among quarterbacks behind Malik Cunningham of Louisville.
Boston College coach Jeff Hafley credited the toughness of Shrader and the SU offensive line during his weekly press conference and said that he respects their approach on offense.
“They’re playing with that tenacity, that toughness,” Hafley said. “The running back is a really good football player, he’s strong and he sees it, he has good patience and good vision, he can run and catch, he’s tough and hard to tackle. It’s the running back, it’s the quarterback, it’s the really tough O-line, they just do a really good job running the football.”
The Eagles, meanwhile, possess one of the most imposing offensive lines in the ACC with three graduate starters. Zion Johnson is the 6-foot-3, 316-pound anchor at left guard as an NFL Draft prospect and Associated Press Midseason All-American.
The unit has allowed just 12 sacks through seven games and paves the way for the ACC’s fourth-leading rusher — Patrick Garwo — who ranks 32nd nationally with 86.4 rushing yards per game. Garwo is tied for 11th in the FBS with eight rushes of 20-plus yards and is tied for 10th with four gains of 30-plus.
Boston College rushed for 191 yards last year in the Dome and 496 the year prior, the most ever allowed by an SU defense.
The Eagles are expected to feature the run again as they work through quarterback issues in the wake of starter Phil Jurkovec undergoing hand surgery after suffering an injury in BC’s second game.
Graduate senior Dennis Grosel has started the last five games under center, but Boston College has lost three straight games while averaging just 11.3 points.
Hafley stated earlier this week that he and the coaches have discussed their starting QB plans with the team but will not reveal anything publicly for competitive reasons. Redshirt sophomore Daelen Menard figures to be next in line if Grosel is benched.
Syracuse and Boston College will face off for the 55th time and the Orange holds a 32-22 edge in the all-time series against its second-most frequently played opponent among current ACC teams.
They have split their eight ACC matchups and previously played every year from 1969-2004. Both were members of the Big East Conference during their annual outing from 1991-2004.
SYRACUSE-BOSTON COLLEGE SCOUTING BOX
NOTES: SU running back Sean Tucker enters with the 11th-best single-season rushing total in team history. If he reaches his season average today (132.5), he will enter SU’s final three games at No. 5 on the all-time list and well ahead of the team record pace.
SU quarterback Garrett Shrader is fresh off his third 100-yard rushing performance and is one shy of Bill Hurley’s team record of four in 1979. The Tucker-Shrader duo enters with a combined 1,652 rushing yards as they chase the top Orange tandem of Morris and Hurley, who rushed for 2,185 yards combined in 1979.
SU has played five straight games decided by seven points or less, the longest stretch in team history. They played five straight decided by eight or less in 1994.
SU has allowed a total of three sacks in its four victories and a combined 13 in four losses.
SU is ranked 27th nationally in total defense at 324.9 yards allowed per game and 16th with 6.6 tackles for loss on average.
Boston College is limiting opponents to a 30.9 percent conversion rate on 3rd downs, which is the 14th stingiest mark in the FBS.
The Eagles are second in the ACC with eight interceptions, and defensive back Brandon Sebastian has three to tie for seventh in the FBS.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Syracuse: Mikel Jones, LB — The sophomore and SU defensive captain ranks second in the ACC and 18th in the country with an average of 5.4 solo tackles per game. He also ranks second in the conference and 19th nationally with 9.4 total tackles on average.
Jones is on the Dick Butkus Award Watch List and was involved in eight takeaways last year, more than any player in the FBS as an All-ACC Honorable Mention selection.
Boston College: Zay Flowers, WR — The Preseason All-American is averaging just 40 receiving yards while being held scoreless during BC’s passing game struggles in its three-game losing streak but remains a big-play threat.
The 5-foot-11, 177-pound junior speedster ranks 15th in the ACC overall with 395 receiving yards on 29 catches and finished with six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown against SU in the Dome last year.
