SYRACUSE — Dino Babers has ridden just two roller coasters in his life, but that was the only experience he could compare to the second half of the Syracuse University football team’s thrilling victory Saturday.

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader found Oronde Gadsden II for a 25-yard touchdown pass with seven seconds left to lift the Orange past the Purdue Boilermakers, 32-29, for a nonconference victory in front of 35,943 frenzied fans in the JMA Wireless Dome.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.