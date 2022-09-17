SYRACUSE — Dino Babers has ridden just two roller coasters in his life, but that was the only experience he could compare to the second half of the Syracuse University football team’s thrilling victory Saturday.
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader found Oronde Gadsden II for a 25-yard touchdown pass with seven seconds left to lift the Orange past the Purdue Boilermakers, 32-29, for a nonconference victory in front of 35,943 frenzied fans in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse (3-0 overall, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) opened the season with three straight wins for the first time since 2018 and just the ninth time over the past 80 years. SU will next host ACC foe Virginia (2-1, 0-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Dome.
Shrader’s game-winning touchdown pass marked the fifth lead change over the final 18 minutes, providing the final twist in a topsy-turvy finish to ignite the Dome crowd.
Babers likened the colossal victory afterward to the former famed California roller coaster “Twisted Colossus,” noting he once rode it to conquer a fear.
“This is a spiritual type feeling right here, to win a game like that, to have the scoreboard go back and forth from the third quarter to the fourth quarter, the highs and lows,” said Babers, the seventh-year SU head coach.
“That third and fourth quarter was like that roller coaster ride, Colossus,” he added while gesturing as his eyes widened. “There was turns, there were deep valleys, and there were big climbs, and there was a lot speed going on, and your hair is going back. ... Luckily it finally came to an end and everything was intact.”
Purdue (1-2) scored a go-ahead touchdown on a 14-yard pass from Aidan O’Connell to Payne Durham with 51 seconds left, seeming to bring an agonizing end for SU fans.
Multiple unsportsmanlike calls against the Boilermakers following the TD backed them up to their own 10-yard line for the kickoff, and SU eventually took over at the 50 with 45 seconds remaining.
Shrader made quick work of the short field, ultimately dropping a pass into the front corner of the end zone in sync with Gadsden II running across field to haul it in and get two feet down in bounds for the TD.
“On that particular play, they manned us up, he did a good job slipping outside and taking a high angle, just like we preach, I threw it out there and he ran it down and made a heck of a catch,” said Shrader, who was knocked down after the throw.
“I saw his hands reach out at the end,” he added. “I didn’t see him catch it, but I did see him stretch his hands out, the cheers kind of answered what I didn’t see.”
After a sluggish first half on offense, Shrader threw the first of his three touchdown passes to Isaiah Jones to push SU ahead, 10-9, following the extra point with two minutes and 11 seconds left in the third quarter.
O’Connell then hit Payne for an 11-yard score to regain the edge for the Boilermakers, 15-10, with 11:25 left.
SU answered in a flurry when Shrader and Gadsden II connected for a 46-yard touchdown, and an interception return by defensive lineman Caleb Okechukwu on the first play of the ensuing possession extended the Orange advantage to 25-15 with 8:08 remaining.
O’Connell was wrapped up by Jatius Geer with additional pressure coming from Derek McDonald when he flung it up to Okechukwu for the pick-six.
“This team is really together, and we care for each other, and it showed today,” Okechukwu said. “We were down, the game was going back and forth, and we were just pushing, just kept preaching that the game isn’t over.”
O’Connell responded quickly after the rare mistake, connecting with FBS receptions leader Charlie Jones for a 55-yard TD with 6:41 left before the last-minute scoring strike to Payne that set SU up for the dramatic comeback finish.
Syracuse beat a Big Ten opponent for the first time under Babers. The Orange had lost 13 of its previous 14 games against Big Ten teams spanning the last 23 years, with a 2013 Texas Bowl victory over Minnesota the lone exception.
Shrader completed 13 of 29 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns, adding 83 rushing yards on 17 carries. Gadsden II recorded career highs of six catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
The two got rolling after halftime to help SU overcome a quiet outing by All-American running back Sean Tucker, who contributed 42 net rushing yards on 17 carries while adding a pair of catches for 23 yards.
O’Connell finished 39 of 55 for 424 yards and three TDs while Jones caught 11 passes for 188 yards and the score to lead Purdue.
