SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team unveiled the renovated Carrier Dome in style Saturday to overcome a chaotic pregame sequence and shake off a frustrating start to the season.
The rejuvenated Orange offense eclipsed its season point total within the first quarter and SU took advantage of five takeaways to beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 37-20, in its home opener with fans barred from attending due to state coronavirus regulations.
SU improved to 1-2 overall and in the Atlantic Coast Conference despite playing without All-American junior safety, Andre Cisco, who missed the game after colliding with a teammate during pregame warmups. Kickoff was also delayed 30 minutes to allow for additional COVID-19 testing of three SU players “out of an abundance of caution,” all of which returned negative.
The Orange will enter a bye week before hosting Duke back in the Dome on Oct. 10.
“That’s a lollipop, nobody wants to start off 0-2,” Babers said. “It’s one of those deals where you realize you’re close on certain things, you’re playing good opponents. Until you go out there and do it and let the dam bust a little bit, it starts to mount up on you. It was good to finally get some balls in the end zone, it was good to see the defense and special teams do the things that they did; now, we have to get better.”
Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito completed 13 of 24 passes for 194 yards and a pair of long touchdowns — a 46-yard score to Taj Harris and a 43-yard TD to Nykeim Johnson — and was sacked just once after taking seven in each of the first two games.
DeVito’s strike to Johnson late in the third quarter increased SU’s edge to 30-20, delivering a key response after the Yellow Jackets had scored 14 unanswered points to threaten a comeback.
Freshman running back Sean Tucker gained 112 yards on 24 carries and scored two touchdowns. He replaced starter and fellow freshman, Jawhar Jordan, early on and took command of the backfield, becoming the first SU freshman in five years to eclipse 100 yards, and the first SU player overall since quarterback Eric Dungey in 2018.
Tucker got SU started by scoring on a 38-yard run in which he was wrapped and taken down but landed in a seated position on the defender, hopped up and kept running until he reached the end zone. He added a four-yard plunge later in the first quarter to help SU build an early 17-0 edge. Syracuse had averaged less than 60 rushing yards through its first two games.
“I thought he was really good,” Babers said of Tucker. “We started with Jawhar and he got a little banged up, got a little owie, and then Sean came in and Sean really looked like he was going to run the ball differently today. I might leave him in there, he looks like he’s into it.”
Four different players hauled in an interception for SU — Josh Black, Trill Williams, and freshmen Rob Hanna and Ja’Had Carter. Steve Linton also recovered a fumble for the Orange, which has tallied 10 total takeaways through its first three games. Army led the FBS entering the day with six forced turnovers.
Williams scored to cap off the victory with eight minutes left after Carter picked off a pass and returned the ball to midfield. Before Carter could be tackled, he pitched the ball to Williams, who then took it to the end zone.
Williams said that he and his freshman roommate had talked about such a scenario playing out, referencing Deion Sanders highlights, and said he was calling for the ball and shouting Carter’s name before taking the lateral.
“He looked back and gave me eye contact, so I was like, all right then, we’re about to do this,” Williams said.
There was no update available on Cisco after the game. He went to the locker room following the collision during warmups and walked to the sidelines without pads on as the team took the field. Babers called it “a fluke thing,” and said they were waiting for medical updates afterward.
Cisco is the active career leader in the FBS with 13 interceptions.
“That’s my closest friend, I look at him like a brother and him not being there today was kind of tough, but we had players step up,” Williams said.
Georgia Tech freshman quarterback Jeff Sims was held to 174 yards on 13-for-28 passing, including a 24-yard touchdown pass to fellow freshman Jahmyr Gibbs. Sims also scored on a one-yard run, which was followed by a Jamious Griffin short TD run late in the third quarter to trim SU’s advantage to 23-20 before DeVito found Johnson to swing the momentum back to the Orange.
Gibbs finished with 105 yards on 18 carries for the Yellow Jackets (1-2, 1-1), who gained 275 yards on the ground overall.
