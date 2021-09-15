Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers came into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a team official, and is following all university protocol and CDC public health guidance.
Babers was informed of the positive test result from his close contact on Tuesday night and underwent an immediate PCR test on Wednesday morning.
According to the team official, Babers has not experienced any symptoms and will continue to wear a mask and follow all public health guidelines pending the outcome of his COVID test.
Syracuse (1-1 overall) is scheduled to host FCS Albany (0-2) at noon Saturday in the Carrier Dome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.