Dino Babers on conference realignment: ‘Adjust and improvise’
SYRACUSE — Syracuse head coach Dino Babers dated himself Tuesday while talking about the latest news in conference realignment.
“I can still remember when the Pac-12 was the Pac-8,” Babers said with a laugh. “You would never think that that league, wrapped around one of the bowl games — the Rose Bowl game being the granddaddy of them all with the Big Ten — that they would ever lose it.”
The Pac-8 notably changed to the Pac-10 in 1978 and then to the Pac-12 in 2011.
Now, after a turbulent week, it’s down to just four member institutions following the departures of six more programs for other Power Five conferences.
“Here we are,” Babers continued. “This day and age. Adjust and improvise.”
Babers took several questions about his views on conference realignment during his weekly chat with media following Tuesday’s practice.
Though Babers did not go too in-depth on the topic, he did refer to it as “interesting” and noted that even just six years ago, these types of drastic changes would have been unthinkable.
He implied he has not had conversations with Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack about realignment, but that if he had, he wouldn’t discuss the details of those talks.
As of Tuesday, exploratory talks had begun within the ACC over adding Cal and Stanford to the conference. The schools are two of the four — with Oregon State and Washington State — set to remain in the Pac-12 beginning in the 2024 season.
UCLA and the University of Southern California announced their moves to the Big Ten at the end of June 2022.
Thirteen months later, as the Pac-12′s media rights deal expired, the dominoes continued to fall: Colorado announced a return to the Big 12, and Arizona, Arizona State and Utah are joining the conference, too. Washington and Oregon are departing for the Big Ten.
Cal, Stanford, Washington State and Oregon State have not yet made official moves to transition to other conferences.
Conference realignment undeniably centers around money: how individual programs can get more, how entire conferences can get more and how TV networks can get more.
The ACC is third behind the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten in revenue. The ACC’s media grant of rights with its member schools, which runs through the 2036 season, is considered to be ironclad, preventing schools from leaving for better money. Florida State has threatened to try to break free of it.
There is an Aug. 15 deadline for programs to inform the ACC of intentions to leave the conference following the 2023-24 academic year.
Posed a hypothetical over what changes or additions he would make to the SU program if he was given Georgia’s budget — over two times as much as Syracuse’s, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education — Babers deferred.
“Yeah, that’s a lot (of money) I would imagine,” Babers said in reference to Georgia’s budget. “A lot more than what I have. I’m not gonna go there. I’m more worried about what’s going on at Syracuse.”
Shrader on O’Brien list
Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader is one of 35 quarterbacks on the preseason watch list for the 2023 Davey O’Brien Award.
The award is the oldest national quarterback award and has been presented annually since 1977.
Shrader was a member of the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022. He’d been added to the watch list following his Week 2 performance against Connecticut for which he was named a O’Brien Great 8 Performer of the Week.
Shrader threw for 2,640 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022. He also rushed for an additional 453 net yards and nine touchdowns.
Though Shrader was kept out of spring ball rehabilitating his throwing elbow from an offseason surgery, he said at ACC Kickoff he feels the best he has since arriving at Syracuse in 2021.
Four other ACC quarterbacks made the preseason watch list: Florida State’s Jordan Travis, University of North Carolina’s Drake Maye, Duke’s Riley Leonard and Clemson’s Cade Klubnik.
The 35-man Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2023 class will be announced Oct. 31. Semifinalists for the award will be announced Nov. 14, and three finalists will be revealed Nov. 28. The winner will be presented at the College Football Awards on Dec. 7.
Tight end out for season
Syracuse lost its first player to a season-ending injury in Week 1 of fall camp.
Fourth-year tight end Steven Mahar Jr. is out for the year with an ACL tear in his left knee that he suffered during Friday’s practice, Babers said Tuesday.
The diagnosis came in Monday night, Babers said, and Mahar will have surgery after his knee has settled and the swelling has gone down. His knee was bandaged and he was wearing a brace while watching practice Tuesday.
Mahar, who’s from Rochester, has appeared in 28 games in three seasons for Syracuse, though primarily on special teams.
The tight end depth chart was unlikely to include Mahar.
