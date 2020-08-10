The Syracuse University football team plans to hold its third practice of preseason training camp at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, with coaches and players hoping that there remains a season to prepare for by the time the unit is set to take the field.
Fifth-year SU coach Dino Babers addressed the media via Zoom during the team’s scheduled off day Monday to discuss a variety of topics, shedding light on the delayed start to practice late last week and how the Orange is approaching camp with the upcoming season in peril due to COVID-19 concerns.
Conflicting reports surfaced Monday that the Big 10 and Pacific-12 conferences could each vote to cancel their respective fall seasons, including football, which could be announced as early as Tuesday.
Babers said that he will maintain the same approach he entered camp with until officials from SU or the Atlantic Coast Conference provide a different directive, and that he could envision a scenario where some of the Power-Five conferences cancel football and others attempt to play.
“It’s status quo right now,” Babers said Monday afternoon. “Our conference is saying it’s a go and until they tell us it’s not a go, we’re going to get ready to play some football. I don’t think the attitude should be any different from my paygrade on down. We’re going to be ready to go and if they say go, we go, and if they say no, we don’t.”
The Orange opened practice Saturday — two days later than originally scheduled to conduct team meetings amid player concerns — and held its second session in helmets and shorts Sunday at Schwartzwalder and Katz Practice fields.
Babers described the workouts as “amazing,” and said that he was impressed by the energy level and focus among the squad. He believes that the on-field work has served as a release from the constant questions surrounding the sport over the past week.
“They can actually lose themselves and do something that they really enjoy with a bunch of guys that are all COVID-free and running around and having fun,” Babers said. “The practices that we’ve been able to do have been some of the best practices we’ve had in a long time.”
Babers provided details of what he deemed ‘kumbaya meetings,’ held Thursday and Friday in place of regular-scheduled practices to begin camp.
The SU player leadership counsel approached Babers during the day Thursday, hours before their first planned practice, with numerous questions and topics they wanted to discuss. Babers said that what most concerned players is that the university was not able to answer whether schools they are scheduled to play against are taking the same level of precaution for COVID-19 as SU has.
“This is what I love about our football team, they understand that we are a family, we’re an ohana, we’re la familia, and they’re allowed to ask any question that they want to ask,” Babers said. “They asked legitimate questions about things they had not gotten answers from, some of the answers we had because it’s Syracuse University and we were on the same page with a lot of the things they said.”
The team held discussions with Babers and SU athletic director John Wildhack each day, leading to the latter issuing a statement late Friday to announce that the team would test twice weekly when games begin, and encouraged the ACC to consider a similar increase from its once-weekly protocol.
According to Babers, SU players left satisfied with the information exchanged and got to work on the field Saturday evening.
“We get a vote (on ACC procedures), but we don’t get to tell the ACC what to do, and when it comes to the NCAA, we don’t get a vote,” Babers said. “We allowed them to express themselves and the things we could take care of, we addressed here at Syracuse University through the line of command, and the things that we couldn’t, we recommended things to the ACC.”
Babers again touted the success of SU’s COVID-19 protocol and reiterated that he believes his team is among the top four in the country for limited number of positive tests, though the school will not publicly disclose results.
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Cooper Dawson is the only SU player to opt out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns, but Babers again stated Monday that others could follow and are waiting for information from the NCAA before making their respective decisions.
After coming to a seemingly collective ease internally, the Orange will now see what awaits at the end of a whirlwind week for college football.
Prominent coaches and players around the country were pleading their cases publicly and via social media for much of the day and night Monday, with players from various FBS programs posting the hashtag: ‘We want to play,’ which trended throughout the day.
Syracuse long snapper Aaron Bolinsky was among those who took to Twitter: “Want the season, NEED the season,” Bolinsky posted along with the trending hashtag.
Wide receiver Taj Harris, who enters camp as the projected top target in SU’s pass game, posted to Twitter: “Lord you know my mother’s working three jobs still. I need this season.”
The Mountain West and Mid-American Conference had each canceled their respective FBS football seasons as of Monday night, while other colleges — Old Dominon and Connecticut — announced institutional decisions to cancel fall sports. The MAC and Mountain West are reportedly each considering a spring football season.
“College football, I think whether it’s played in the fall or played in the spring, it’s one of the purest games there is and that’s why people love it so much,” Babers said. “I really think if we can do it safely, and I think we can but it’s not my vote, I think we really need to play and people would love to see us play.”
