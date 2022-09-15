SYRACUSE — Every day when Syracuse University football defensive players grab their respective notebooks for practice they see three large letters centered on the cover: “A-T-B.”
The abbreviation for their rallying cry of “attack the ball,” has resonated among third-year defensive coordinator Tony White’s unit that now collectively refers to itself as “The Mob.”
The Orange (2-0 overall, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has already produced five takeaways, including one on special teams, after placing an urgent emphasis on regaining its tenacious form.
Syracuse caused just seven total turnovers last year after ranking in the top 12 nationally in each of the three previous seasons. SU ranked third in the FBS with 24 turnovers forced in White’s first campaign.
“That’s coach White being on our behinds all camp, preaching: ‘Attack the ball, attack the ball, attack the ball,’” said linebacker and captain, Mikel Jones. “In 2020, his first year in this defense, we had a lot of good plays where we attacked the ball and we almost led the nation in turnovers (forced), and we’re just trying to get back to that defense.”
Syracuse will enter Saturday’s nonconference game against Purdue (1-1) of the Big Ten at noon in the JMA Wireless Dome ranked 12th in the FBS with an average of 2.5 takeaways per game.
Jones and other defensive starters noted that White keyed in on returning to their ball-hawking ways at the start of spring practice, with the notebook covers intended to serve as a lasting reminder.
The unit debuted with three takeaways to spark a season-opening 31-7 ACC victory over Louisville on Sept. 3. SU forced one turnover on defense and another on special teams where Jones snagged a bobbled catch on punt return coverage in the 48-14 win over Connecticut last Saturday.
“I think every day we talked about punching at the ball or seeing where our drop was and seeing the quarterback’s eyes to get under passes,” said redshirt freshman linebacker Derek McDonald, who intercepted a pass in the opener. “It was definitely a big emphasis for us and something that I think is starting to pay off.”
The SU defense considers the aggressive mind-set a chief principle of its “Mob mentality,” playing off a nickname that started circulating in the locker room last year from defensive back Aman Greenwood and defensive lineman Caleb Okechukwu, who are both from Washington D.C.
They have fully embraced the label this season with several members of the defensive unit sporting wristbands displaying the “Mob,” moniker.
White’s unit has proved worthy of a distinct title thus far, ranking 17th nationally in scoring defense, 19th in pass defense, 26th in total defense, and 12th in average takeaways. They have allowed just one trip into the red zone by opposing teams combined, resulting in a goal-line stand.
“We’re a family, the mob is brothers, we all love each other and we all fight for each other each and every day, and we all show it on the field,” SU linebacker Marlowe Wax said. “It’s just love, it’s hard to explain, it’s just love with every single person wearing that wristband.”
Three defensive players — Okechukwu, Wax, and defensive back Ja’Had Carter — started a weekly series on the SU official YouTube channel titled: ‘The Mob Podcast,’ where they will provide insight and answer fan questions. The first episode debuted on Wednesday.
White has also played into the growing identity and started distributing “Mob Awards,” after analyzing each game.
He then shares the recipients in a graphic on social media. White distributes a game ball and recognizes a player in several categories such as home run, big hit, effort, strong man, war daddy, and scout MVP.
SHRADER NABS GREAT 8 SPOT
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader was named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 Performers for his career outing against UConn last Saturday. The honor automatically places him on the midseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, presented to the nation’s top quarterback.
Shrader was also selected as the Offensive Player of the Week by Pro Football Focus College for the second straight week. Shrader completed 20 of 23 passes for 287 yards and accounted for five touchdowns, three passing and two rushing, to spark the win over UConn.
Shrader completed all 16 passes attempted when free from pressure, per PFFC, for 237 yards and all three scoring passes.
He enters the week ranked third in the FBS with a 79.2 completion percentage and seventh in points responsible for per game (24).
SU GETS COACHES VOTES
Syracuse received seven votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll this week, up from four the week prior.
The Orange were 18th among teams also garnering votes outside of the top 25 teams. The Orange has yet to receive a vote in the Associated Press Top 25 this season.
BERGERON GARNERS ACC HONOR
Syracuse left tackle Matthew Bergeron was chosen as the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week.
He helped pave the way for SU to gain 470 yards of offense, scoring on its first seven possessions in the 48-14 win over UConn.
