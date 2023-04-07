SYRACUSE — Isaiah Johnson is kick-starting his campaign to be the next Syracuse University shutdown cornerback while he continues studying for his potential future in politics.
The 6-foot-3, 204-pound defensive back is among the spring practice standouts preparing for his second season with the Orange after transferring last summer from Dartmouth.
Syracuse will conduct its second private scrimmage Saturday to wrap up the third week of spring ball, which consists of 15 total practices and culminates with the annual spring football game April 21 in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Johnson graduated with an Ivy League degree in government and is now in a political science masters-degree program at SU, joining prior to the 2022 campaign to pursue the NFL in his immediate path.
“Coming out of Dartmouth, I felt like I still had a lot of room to grow before I pursue my dreams toward the league,” Johnson said.
“So, when I was looking for a school to transfer to, I was looking for a culture that was on the brink of winning and bringing something different, but also a group of coaches that could help develop me as a player and a person.”
Johnson secured the No. 3 cornerback spot out of training camp last summer and appeared in all 13 games, starting the final six in place of Garrett Williams when the captain suffered a torn ACL.
The former All-Ivy League selection finished with one interception, a pass breakup, and 53 tackles for the season and led the team with six total tackles on special teams plays and four on kickoffs.
“You learn the pace, you learn how fast the game is, what you’re good at and what you need to work on, and you just try to focus on playing every moment,” Johnson said of his experience last year.
“That was the biggest thing for me. I felt like I was looking past certain moments, but once you get in the game, you learn to really live right there in that play and take one play at a time, and make sure it’s your best that you’re putting on film.”
Pondering beyond his playing career, which he hopes will include a lengthy stint in the pros, Johnson expressed his interest in public service, specifically working with local government.
The redshirt senior considered studying pre-law with a family history of lawyers when he first underwent the college recruiting process but ultimately chose another direction. Dartmouth was recently listed by College Factual as among the top one percent of institutions nationally for political science students pursuing a bachelor’s degree.
Johnson cited his older sister obtaining her doctorate in the field of political science, and a desire to make an impact at the grassroots level among his inspirations.
“(My sister) influenced me a lot, and I have family who have gotten into different issues, involving systemic racism and other issues in the American governing system, and that’s what really motivated me to go that route and get involved so I can try to make some changes,” Johnson said.
In the short term, Johnson is concentrating on honing his on-field craft to set up a breakout 2023 regular season this fall, aiming to eventually attract the attention of NFL scouts.
He cited improvement in man coverage as his primary focus for the spring session, wanting to establish his name as a defender capable of shutting down top opposing receivers.
“I want teams to look at me from the league and see that I’m dominant at the line in press (coverage) and I’m dominant in off (coverage), if need be, while also being a smart player who can focus on zone,” Johnson said. “So, it’s really just focusing on becoming something that league scouts can’t ignore anymore.”
Johnson has compiled 126 career tackles, 2 ½ sacks, eight pass breakups and two interceptions in 33 career games across four seasons combined between Dartmouth and SU, missing the 2020 season when the Ivy League canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
He was named an All-Ivy League defensive back as a redshirt sophomore in 2021 before graduating from Dartmouth and transferring to SU to complete his remaining eligibility.
Fellow returning SU defensive back Justin Barron forecasted a “big year,” coming for Johnson this fall.
“The way he’s moving, the way he’s working out, the way he’s approaching every day, it’s different,” Barron said. “There are things that he does that not a lot of guys can do, being that big and tall, and being able to play press, play off, play zone, do everything he does and make plays on the ball, it’s really cool to see.”
