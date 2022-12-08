College football
SYRACUSE — Syracuse University football defensive coordinator Tony White will leave to accept the same position at Nebraska, per a report Thursday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Syracuse has not confirmed the departure and it is initially unclear who will guide the SU defense in the upcoming Pinstripe Bowl. Syracuse (7-5 overall, 4-4 ACC) will face Minnesota (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) at 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
White led the unit for three seasons under head coach Dino Babers, shifting the philosophy to his 3-3-5 approach. He chose the Cornhuskers amid multiple offers, according to the ESPN report.
Syracuse ranked 19th nationally in pass defense, 29th in total defense and 35th in scoring defense this year. The unit has finished top 30 in total defense in consecutive seasons after ranking 115th in 2019 the year prior to his arrival.
