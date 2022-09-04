SYRACUSE — Sean Tucker returned from an injury scare after halftime to help the new-look Syracuse University football offense complete a dazzling debut.
The star running back scored twice and tallied 183 total yards, and Syracuse took advantage of three second-half turnovers to beat Louisville, 31-7, in front of 37,110 charged-up fans Saturday night at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse snapped a three-game skid against Louisville and will aim to follow up on the pivotal season-opening Atlantic Coast Conference victory when it begins the nonconference slate at 7 p.m. next Saturday at Connecticut.
“This team was really, really locked in to give themselves the best opportunity to do something that a lot of people didn’t think we could do,” SU coach Dino Babers said afterward.
Tucker remained down on the turf at the end of a play late in the second quarter and was tended to by trainers. He ultimately walked off and visited the medical tent but returned with the rest of his teammates to begin the second half.
He had contributed 114 total yards and a pair of touchdowns — a 55-yard score on a short screen pass along with a 4-yard run — to help SU race out to a 17-7 halftime advantage before going down.
The third-year rusher, who ran for a program-record 1,496 yards last season, provided little details on the brief absence afterward but was handling carries deep into the fourth quarter after the game was decided.
“It was just a little thing, it was nothing really major, and I was able to get back out there,” Tucker said.
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader completed 18 of 25 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns, adding 95 net rushing yards. He connected with Oronde Gadsden II for an eight-yard score to extend SU’s edge to 24-7 early in the fourth quarter.
The second-year starting QB capped off his performance with a six-yard rushing TD to push the SU advantage to 31-7 with 8:40 left.
Syracuse piled up 449 yards of total offense with 200 or more provided by each the pass and ground game in its first performance under new coordinator Robert Anae.
“I thought we played complementary football,” Shrader said. “Obviously, we have a good running back and did a lot of good things in the run game, we started off early complementing that with a little play-action stuff and got some hits.”
The Syracuse defense forced three second-half turnovers to help secure the win. Garrett Williams picked off a pass by Louisville star Malik Cunningham in the end zone with 3:54 left in the third quarter to help SU cling to a 17-7 edge.
Derek McDonald hauled in an interception and Cunningham fumbled on the next two respective Cardinals drives to set up the pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Orange.
The SU defense also came through with a crucial stop on 4th-and-goal in the second quarter to maintain a 10-point edge. Overall, the ‘D’ limited Cunningham to 186 yards of offense while forcing three turnovers and sacking the star QB three times.
“The defense did an amazing job,” Babers said. “They really played a complete game. I couldn’t be happier with coach (Tony) White, I couldn’t be happier for those single-digit guys on that entire defense and the way their backups came in and played. I’m really proud of them.”
Syracuse had been out-scored a combined 71-3 over the last two matchups with Louisville and last won in the series in 2018.
Tucker was among five starters who left the game due to injury. Linebacker Marlowe Wax also returned after briefly exiting in the third quarter, as did cornerback Darian “Duce” Chestnut.
Linebacker Stefon Thompson and fullback Chris Elmore were not able to make it back after each went down in the first half. Babers did not provide updates on their respective statuses moving forward.
