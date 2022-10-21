SYRACUSE — Syracuse University has the chance to launch from surprise mid-season unbeaten to the uncharted stratosphere of College Football Playoff contenders entering an all-time matchup today at Clemson.
The 14th-ranked Orange (6-0 overall, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) will face the No. 5 Tigers (7-0, 5-0) at noon today in the first matchup between undefeated foes with at least six wins in the 81-season history of Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.
The anticipated clash — set for a national TV audience on ABC — marks just the fourth in ACC football history between teams with perfect records this late in a season. Syracuse’s last unbeaten battle, in which both teams had at least six wins, came in 1959 against Penn State.
Clemson is favored by 13 ½ points, according to Caesars Sportsbook, as it attempts to extend its 37-game home winning streak to break a tie with Florida State for the ACC record. Syracuse is pursuing its third 7-0 start in 91 years, aiming to join the 1987 and 1959 teams that both finished undefeated.
“It’s going to be fun, this is why all these men come into play, this opportunity, you’re going into Death Valley with this university,” SU coach Dino Babers said. “We’re looking forward to that opportunity.”
Syracuse and Clemson are the last two unbeaten teams in the ACC and among the nine remaining in the FBS entering the week. They enter the historical matchup with similar dynamics throughout.
Both teams are led by a drastically improved dual-threat quarterback, complemented by an All-American candidate at running back and backed by equally imposing defenses.
Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei is averaging 286 yards of offense per game — 1,665 total passing yards and 337 rushing — while throwing 17 touchdowns to just two interceptions, all up substantially from 2021 after he reportedly shed 30 pounds and fully healed from a nagging leg injury.
Through seven starts in their respective second seasons under center, Uiagalelei has topped his predecessors and first-round NFL draft picks, Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson, in completion percentage (64), passing yards, touchdowns, and passer rating (153.7).
“He’s playing a little differently, their offense is a lot of 50-50, they’re not giving anything away, and a lot of that comes with coaching and play-calling,” SU linebacker Marlowe Wax said. “But I believe in our coaches more. Our coaches are going to put us in a better situation to make plays.”
Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader enters with a passing efficiency mark of 171.2, which is on pace to top the school record set by Don McPherson (164.3) in 1987. Shrader finished with a mark of just 117 last year.
Clemson’s Will Shipley ranks 22nd nationally with eight rushing touchdowns while fellow All-American candidate Sean Tucker of SU is 15th in the FBS in all-purpose yards per game (139.3) and 14th in rushing yards (107.3).
Clemson is scoring 38.6 points per game and SU enters slightly behind at 36 average points, both top 30 units in the FBS, but each will be challenged by a pair of ferocious defenses.
The Orange is sixth nationally in scoring defense (13.2 points allowed per game) and eighth in total defense (268.8 yards) and has not allowed a touchdown in back-to-back games. The questionable status of standout cornerback Garrett Williams could be a potential blow to the unit.
The Tigers enter with another dominating defensive front to keep with program tradition, and ranks fourth nationally in stopping the run, holding opponents to 82 yards per game on the ground.
“We’re just focused on how we can play our best defense,” SU linebacker Mikel Jones said. “We don’t too much focus on what they can do, because we know if we come and play our best football, they’ll have to worry about us before we have to worry about them.”
Syracuse owns a 2-8 record against Clemson all-time and has lost all four outings at Memorial Stadium, dubbed Death Valley, though SU has provided some recent challenges.
The Orange led deep into the fourth quarter at the famous venue in 2018 but surrendered a last-minute touchdown run in a 27-23 loss. SU trailed just 27-21 late in the third quarter of its last trip despite starting its backup quarterback before the Tigers seized command to pull away to a 47-21 victory in 2020.
Syracuse knocked off second-ranked Clemson at the Dome in 2017 and missed a potential game-tying field goal on its final possession for a 17-14 home setback last year.
