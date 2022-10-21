SYRACUSE — Syracuse University has the chance to launch from surprise mid-season unbeaten to the uncharted stratosphere of College Football Playoff contenders entering an all-time matchup today at Clemson.

The 14th-ranked Orange (6-0 overall, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) will face the No. 5 Tigers (7-0, 5-0) at noon today in the first matchup between undefeated foes with at least six wins in the 81-season history of Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

