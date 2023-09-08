Syracuse’s Dino Cabers applauds after a play during a game against Western Michigan on Sept 21, 2019 a in Syracuse. Dennis Nett/dnett syracuse.com

SYRACUSE — Lance Taylor is a familiar foe for Syracuse football.

The Western Michigan head coach was previously offensive coordinator at Louisville (2022) and the running backs coach and run game coordinator at Notre Dame (2019-21).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.