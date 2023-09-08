SYRACUSE — Lance Taylor is a familiar foe for Syracuse football.
The Western Michigan head coach was previously offensive coordinator at Louisville (2022) and the running backs coach and run game coordinator at Notre Dame (2019-21).
The Orange played against those teams in three out of those four seasons, including last year, when it held Taylor’s Louisville offense to just a touchdown.
Dino Babers said during his Monday press conference that while SU is certainly looking at the film from last year’s win over the Cardinals, all good coaches know that Xs and Os adjust based on what players you have.
“It’s more important to look at Western Michigan’s personnel, try to figure out who they want to get the ball to and how they’re gonna get it there,” Babers said.
Here’s what else to know about Syracuse’s Week 2 matchup.
‘Poise in the noise’
Because of Taylor’s familiarity with the environment at the JMA Wireless Dome, he’s been preparing his team for the noise levels this week.
The Broncos have an up-tempo offense which ran 93 plays in their season opener, which can sometimes falter in loud environments.
“It does affect the game,” Taylor said of the noise in Dome. “It affects your snap count. So we’ve gotta have an answer with silent cadence and make sure we’re disciplined up front. All on the same page and communicate and have poise in the noise.”
Western Michigan did not have a false start in its 35-17 win over St. Francis in Week 1.
Key players for WMU
Babers noted Thursday night on the “Dino Babers Show” on Syracuse Sports Network by Learfield that he didn’t get as many looks at the Broncos’ passing game as the Orange would have liked.
That’s because 67 of the team’s snaps were rushing plays, led by starter Jalen Buckley, who had 194 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Buckley is a redshirt freshman who carried the ball just nine times in 2022.
Starting quarterback Jack Salopek, who threw for 170 yards and a touchdown on 18 passes, is also a young player. The redshirt sophomore has been with the team since 2020 but did not see significant time until last season when he started seven games.
On the defensive side, senior safety Tate Hallock led the Broncos in tackles with seven.
A series of high-scoring affairs
This is the third meeting in the all-time series between Syracuse and Western Michigan that began in 2018.
In each of the past two matchups, the Orange scored more than 50 points, with the combined score in each game being 85 points or more. SU has won both contests.
Former Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito threw for 287 passing yards and four touchdowns on 27 completions in the game, and running back Moe Neal had 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Injury report
Dino Babers said during his Monday press conference that wide receiver and return man Trebor Pena is “doubtful” for Saturday’s game. He would not disclose details about whether Pena’s injury was upper or lower body.
Babers did not have an update on starting right guard Joe More, who suffered a sprained ankle late in the week leading up to Game 1 and did not play against Colgate. After that game, Babers said the hope was for More to be back and at 100% within two weeks.
A handful of other players missed Week 1, the most notable of which was backup left guard Kalan Ellis. Babers said on his Thursday night radio show that he expects to have much of the same personnel available as he did against Colgate.
How to watch
Syracuse and Western Michigan kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome.
The game will stream on ACCNX and ESPN+, which are both currently unavailable to Spectrum subscribers.
If you have Spectrum or just don’t have cable TV, you can get ACC Network (which includes ACCNX access) through a variety of live TV streaming services, including fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off first month), DirecTV Stream (free trial), Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.
