SYRACUSE — The seniors for the Syracuse University football team were able to bask in a bit of fan support, if only for a moment, on what would have been celebrated as senior day on Saturday.
A small group of followers lined the sidewalk across from the team bus entrance prior to its arrival outside the Carrier Dome ahead of Saturday’s final home game, wearing masks while holding signs and cheering as the players pulled up to the building.
Syracuse players waved and nodded in appreciation at the surprise showing of encouragement from a distance as they entered the Dome.
Spectators were not permitted into the game — a 36-29 Atlantic Coast Conference victory for North Carolina State — as has been the case for the duration of the season due to state COVID-19 mandates.
“It put a huge smile on my face,” said sophomore linebacker Mikel Jones, the only SU player made available to media afterward. “It was meant for the seniors, but I was happy just to see people there supporting us, it meant a lot actually.”
Syracuse did not hold any of its traditional “senior day,” festivities. The team typically introduces each senior member onto the field with their respective families prior to the game and sends the outgoing players around the field for a final lap afterward to greet fans.
Syracuse coach Dino Babers said the wives of several coaches organized the fan welcome because they felt bad for senior players performing for the last time in the Dome without the presence of fans or their respective loved ones.
“They organized it and got it all together and got out there with the signs so that the seniors could have something that they can say they saw some people cheering for them one time,” Babers said.
Syracuse has eight redshirt seniors and six seniors on its roster, all of whom have the option to return next season following the NCAA’s ruling to not charge players with a year of eligibility due to the uncertainties created by the coronavirus.
Five longtime SU contributors — offensive lineman Airon Servais, quarterback Rex Culpepper, punter Nolan Cooney, and defensive linemen Josh Black and Kingsley Jonathan — gathered to take a final lap together around the field after the loss.
They exchanged hugs and appeared emotional as they slowly trekked around the turf at the Dome. Babers said afterward that he was unsure if that act indicated their respective decisions regarding a possible return for next season.
Syracuse (1-9 overall, 1-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) will finish the season next Saturday at second-ranked Notre Dame.
“Seniors who may play their last game in the Dome played it with no fans and they didn’t get a chance for a victory, which is really disappointing,” Babers said.
