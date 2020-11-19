The Syracuse University football team comes out of its bye week, embarking on a three-game stretch to end the season, with a renewed perspective — simply grateful for the chance to finish the year strong as the coronavirus extends its impact on the sport and surrounding community.
Syracuse (1-7 overall, 1-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) is eager to erase memories of a season ravaged by injuries and opt-outs by key players, and take its fresh mind-set into an ACC clash at 7 tonight against Louisville (2-6, 1-6) at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky., to be televised on ESPN.
Louisville has been allowing spectators at 30 percent capacity, roughly 12,000 distanced fans, to mark just the second game this year SU will play in front of a crowd, both on the road.
Syracuse coach Dino Babers confirmed during his weekly radio show that all 160 players and staff members returned their second round of COVID-19 tests without a positive result this week. This was welcomed news after the SU men’s basketball team had to pause on Sunday due to two positive tests, including coach Jim Boeheim, and with Onondaga County cases on the rise in recent weeks.
As of Thursday, 15 college football games scheduled for this weekend had been postponed due to COVID-19, matching last week’s season high.
“Everyone knows it’s been an interesting year so just the opportunity to go out and play football and play these last three games is something that, a month before the season, me and a lot of other people out there didn’t even think we’d have the opportunity to play,” SU senior tight end Aaron Hackett said.
“The opportunity to go out and play the game we love is all you can ask for, really. I think there is a lot of potential on this team and obviously everyone has an extra year of eligibility, so we can build on next year and finish this year strong.”
The Orange will close the campaign leaning on a young group that has gained an unexpected wealth of experience this year. True freshman quarterback JaCobian Morgan is expected to make his second career start after a strong debut before the bye, while classmate Sean Tucker is back to full health and will look to carry the load in the backfield.
Morgan received his opportunity due to injuries to incumbent starter Tommy DeVito and senior backup Rex Culpepper, the latter of whom returned to practice this week and could be available tonight.
Syracuse started five freshmen on defense last game — three true rookies and two redshirt — which is the most in program history. Four of those players started in the secondary — Garrett Williams, Aman Greenwood, Ja’Had Carter and Rob Hanna — largely due to stars Andre Cisco and Trill Williams opting out and declaring for the NFL draft after suffering injuries earlier this year. They joined linebacker Stefon Thompson as emerging first-year players to get the starting nod.
The Orange active roster, which includes injured players but not those who have opted out, consists of 71.6 percent of players within their first two years of eligibility, tied for the fourth-highest mark in the FBS. Syracuse has had 15 players record their first career start this year, the second most in the ACC behind Florida State’s 16.
“We don’t quit, regardless of where we are in the game or where we are in the season, we’re in there to fight,” SU senior defensive tackle Kingsley Jonathan said. “We’re in there to try not to give up points on the defense and we’re in there to score on the offense, that’s something that’s never going to change regardless of what’s going on. I’m proud of the guys that are fighting as young guys, freshmen, coming in to play and not giving up in situations and still pushing for a win.”
Louisville will also enter short-handed following the loss of star running back Javian Hawkins, who announced Monday plans to opt out of the remainder of the season and enter the draft.
Hawkins ranks seventh in the nation with 822 rushing yards and had averaged more than six yards per carry and 117 yards per game to go with seven rushing touchdowns.
The Cardinals are led by dynamic dual-threat quarterback Malik Cunningham, a redshirt junior who ranks 26th in the nation with 290.5 yards of total offense per game.
He is coming off a career-best 197 rushing yards last week against Virginia — the highest rushing total for a quarterback in the FBS this year — to go with 161 passing yards. That also marked the third highest rushing total for a Louisville QB, trailing a pair of performances by Heisman Trophy winner and 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson.
Cunningham accounted for six touchdowns, including five passing, to carry the Cardinals to a 56-34 victory over SU last year. Louisville’s backfield should get a boost from the expected return of Hassan Hall, a former SU verbal commit who has missed the last three games.
