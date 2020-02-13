SYRACUSE — Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers finalized his staff for the 2020 season earlier this week, according to a press release from SU athletics.
Babers, who is entering his fifth season at the helm, previously announced the hiring of three new assistant coaches and has retained seven assistants from last season.
The staff under new offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert will now be comprised of Mike Cavanaugh (offensive line), Reno Ferri (Tight ends/inside receivers), Justin Lustig (assistant head coach/special teams coordinator/outside receivers), and Mike Lynch (running backs).
New defensive coordinator Tony White will oversee Nick Monroe (safeties/nickel-backs), Vinson Reynolds (Defensive line), Steve Stanard (linebackers), and new cornerbacks coach Chip West.
The Orange is coming off a 5-7 campaign and will open the upcoming season with an Atlantic Coast Conference road game at a time to be determined Sept. 4 at Boston College.
