Syracuse Orange head coach Dino Babers reacts to a play in the third quarter against the Louisville Cardinals Sept. 3 at JMA Wireless Dome. Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse University football team moved up to the No. 14 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 and Coaches Poll released on Sunday.

The Orange (6-0 overall, 3-0 ACC) is coming off a 24-9 victory over the North Carolina State Wolfpack Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome, winning six straight to open the season for the third time since 1935.

