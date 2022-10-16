The Syracuse University football team moved up to the No. 14 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 and Coaches Poll released on Sunday.
The Orange (6-0 overall, 3-0 ACC) is coming off a 24-9 victory over the North Carolina State Wolfpack Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome, winning six straight to open the season for the third time since 1935.
The other 6-0 SU squads came in the 1987 undefeated season and 1959 national championship campaign.
Syracuse will next face fifth-ranked Clemson (7-0, 5-0) at noon next Saturday, marking the first matchup between undefeated teams with six or more wins in the history of Clemson’s Death Valley stadium, which opened in 1942. That game will be televised on ABC.
