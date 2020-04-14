The Syracuse University football team received a verbal commitment from three-star 2021 safety Malcolm Folk on Tuesday, marking the second player pledging to play for the Orange in the next recruiting cycle.
SU also received a verbal commitment from three-star defensive tackle Terry Lockett late last month to begin filling its 2021 class.
Folk announced his intentions to play for SU coach Dino Babers with a Twitter post Tuesday morning in which he stated in all caps that he was “100 percent committed to Syracuse University.”
“I have committed to Syracuse University,” Folk later told 247Sports. “I have developed a great relationship with the staff over my high school career and I really fell in love with the school and the football program.”
Folk was unable to make another visit to the SU campus before expressing his desire to join the Orange while each party complied with NCAA recruiting restrictions in place due to COVID-19. He attended last year’s regular-season finale against Wake Forest and had previously visited last July.
The 6-foot-1 and 195-pound defensive back from Newtown Square, Penn., ranked as the No. 83 safety in his class and the 31st-best prospect at any position from Pennsylvania. The consensus three-star product chose SU over 13 reported Division I offers, including Central Michigan, Buffalo, Army, and Bowling Green.
Folk cited a budding connection to Babers, close proximity to his hometown, and the potential to play in SU’s new 3-3-5 defensive scheme among the deciding factors in multiple media reports.
Lockett announced his intentions to join the Orange in late March to represent Babers’ first commit from the 2021 class. Also a consensus three-star prospect, Lockett chose SU over reported offers from Michigan, Buffalo, Boston College, and Massachusetts.
The 6-foot-1, 255-pound D-lineman from Springfield Central is the No. 7 overall recruit from the state of Massachusetts, according to 247Sports composite rankings, and the No. 43 defensive tackle in the 2021 class nationally.
Lockett also cited the 3-3-5 scheme as an appealing factor in his decision to commit to the Orange.
New SU defensive coordinator Tony White is expected to install the system for the upcoming season — the Orange’s fifth campaign under Babers — which is scheduled to begin Sept. 4 with an Atlantic Coast Conference road game at Boston College.
The Orange finished 5-7 overall last season and also hired a new offensive coordinator, Sterlin Gilbert, along with several other new assistants during the past offseason.
