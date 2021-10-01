The quarterback carousel continues turning for the Syracuse University football team entering its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule.
Garrett Shrader will begin today’s ACC opener at Florida State in the lead chair for SU a week after surprisingly getting his first start in place of Tommy DeVito under center.
Despite earlier hopes to have a full-time option locked into the QB spot before ACC play, SU coach Dino Babers is now prepared to keep adjusting based on performance and matchups.
Kickoff between the Orange (3-1 overall) and Seminoles (0-4, 0-2 ACC) is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. Syracuse is a 5 ½-point underdog on oddsshark.com for the matchup to be televised on the ACC Network.
“The one thing I told those guys is whoever plays best the previous game is going to get the start, now I get to decide and no one else does, but since Garrett played the entire game, Garrett is going to get the start,” Babers said during his weekly press conference. “I need to have the ability to play all these guys on this team and I will play them the way I see fit.”
Shrader helped guide SU to a 24-21 victory over Liberty on Sept. 24 in his starting debut. The Mississippi State transfer and redshirt sophomore went 6-for-15 for 77 pass yards and added 15 carries for 51 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.
He learned of his promotion just a few hours before kickoff, as all parties stated that Babers met with Shrader and DeVito in a private meeting room to tell them of the decision before boarding the team bus to the Dome that night.
They split first-team reps evenly in practice in the week leading up, but Shrader has taken a majority over the past week.
Babers acknowledged inconsistencies in the passing performance and said that he expects to see better results through the air today, hinting at making another change if that isn’t the case.
Florida State is surrendering an average of 282.2 pass yards per game, which ranks 116th among FBS defenses. Openings are also expected to be presented with the FSU defensive game-plan likely centered on limiting rising SU star running back Sean Tucker.
“The one thing I thought was Garrett did a decent job in the running game, but the pass game needs to improve,” Babers said.
He later added: “I’ve seen him throw the ball better, it was not a good day throwing the football. ... We’re going to work with him and see how it goes, but he’s thrown the ball better than he did in that game.”
DeVito made his first public comments Thursday since his benching, during a previously planned interview on the ESPN Radio show: “On the Block with Brent Axe,” and spoke to his initial shock on the decision and his satisfaction with a follow-up conversation with Babers last Sunday.
DeVito referenced his 2018 competition with Eric Dungey and spoke of keeping a positive mind-set, taking mental reps and staying locked in to capitalize on the next chance he gets. Neither quarterback addressed the media during the team’s regular availability earlier in the week.
“Keep the offense moving, that’s what it’s going to come down to in the end with the both of us, no matter who’s out on the field, at the end of the day it’s production and keeping the offense moving and scoring points,” DeVito said. “So, at the end, whenever my number is called, just make the most of it and score points.”
The Seminoles are allowing just 2.52 yards per carry to opposing teams after halftime, which is the best mark in the ACC. Florida State defensive lineman and Georgia transfer Jermaine Johnson II will place additional pressure on the SU pass game, entering as the FBS leader with six sacks while ranking third with eight tackles for loss.
Seminoles coach Mike Norvell, who is 3-10 overall since taking over at FSU to begin last year following four seasons as Memphis head coach, is anticipating a run-centric SU attack behind Tucker and Shrader.
“They’ve done a really good job of establishing the run game,” Norvell said. “They have a dynamic back, the quarterback can definitely run, big kid and he has a good arm and a great deal of talent, they’re going to have a plan for him and what they want to do, we’ve seen a little bit of it implemented.”
SU-FLORIDA STATE SCOUTING BOX
NOTES: Syracuse equaled the best September record of Dino Babers’ six-year tenure and is now aiming for its third straight win, which would mark its best streak since 2018.
The SU defense has 14 sacks over the last two games combined, the most for a two-game stretch in program history. The unit ranks second nationally averaging 4 ½ sacks per game despite not logging a single QB takedown in the season opener. SU also ranks third in FBS with 9.8 tackles for loss per game.
SU ranks 10th nationally in total defense (261.2 yards per game) and 28th in scoring defense (17.8 points per game).
McKenzie Milton has started the last three games for Florida State. The Central Florida transfer ranks among top five in active FBS players w/ 9,231 career pass yards. He guided UCF to a 27-6 record from 2016-18 and was out for 2019 and 2020 due to a knee injury.
Milton is one of 13 transfers added to FSU with a combined 309 games of college experience.
Today marks the 14th all-time matchup and the Seminoles hold an 11-2 all-time edge in the series, including a 6-0 mark at home. SU won, 30-17, in 2018 at the Dome for its first victory in the series since 1966.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Syracuse: DL, Cody Roscoe — The returning 6-foot-1, 275-pound senior ranks third nationally with two tackles for loss per game and is also third with an average of 1.3 sacks per game. In 15 appearances for SU since the start of last season, the McNeese State transfer has 41 tackles (28 solo), including 14 for loss and 7 ½ sacks. He recorded a career-best three sacks against Albany on Sept. 18, the most for an SU player in three seasons. He has at least one sack in three of four games thus far.
Florida State: RB, Jashaun Corbin — The redshirt sophomore is the only FBS player with two runs of 75-plus yards, already tying a single-season Florida State record with three others. He is coming off a career-high 159 rushing yards against Louisville last game and has topped 100 in three of four games. He ranks second nationally and leads the ACC with 9.15 yards per carry, which is the fourth-highest average for an ACC rusher with at least 45 carries through four games since 2000.
