SYRACUSE — Sean Tucker reasserted his presence for a career performance and avoided a potentially disastrous injury on his final carry to help the 25th-ranked Syracuse University football team to its first 5-0 start in 35 years.

Tucker rushed for a career-high 232 net yards on 23 carries to go with three touchdowns as No. 25 Syracuse cruised past FCS-level Wagner, 59-0, for the nonconference victory before 33,373 fans Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.