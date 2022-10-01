SYRACUSE — Sean Tucker reasserted his presence for a career performance and avoided a potentially disastrous injury on his final carry to help the 25th-ranked Syracuse University football team to its first 5-0 start in 35 years.
Tucker rushed for a career-high 232 net yards on 23 carries to go with three touchdowns as No. 25 Syracuse cruised past FCS-level Wagner, 59-0, for the nonconference victory before 33,373 fans Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome.
The Orange (5-0 overall, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) opened the season with five straight wins for the first time since the undefeated 1987 campaign and just the fifth time in the past 80 years.
Syracuse now enters its bye week and will next host 10th-ranked North Carolina State (4-0, 0-0) at a time to be determined Oct. 15 at the Dome.
Tucker finished just 20 yards shy of the SU single-game record held by Joe Morris, who ran for 252 yards against Kansas in 1979.
“Sean is so humble, I just love him to death,” SU coach Dino Babers said afterward. “Every time he runs, I get excited. I really like that when he gets out in the open, nobody catches him, that’s really comforting and reassuring to me. But I think he’s one of those guys everybody roots for.”
Tucker was unleashed early and broke off a 61-yard touchdown run on SU’s second possession for his longest rush of the season. He added touchdown runs from 4 and 6 yards out, the latter extended SU’s advantage to 49-0 with three minutes left in the second quarter.
Tucker ended with 2,668 career rushing yards to climb from 12th-place into seventh all-time at SU. His previous single-game high was 207 rushing yards on 26 carries against Boston College on Oct. 30 last year.
Re-establishing the star running back was a priority coming in for the Orange after Tucker was bottled up for a combined 102 scoreless yards on 39 carries over the previous two games.
“I would say I’m pleased,” Tucker said of the performance, playing off the tagline from his weekly postgame tweets. “It was a bad couple of weeks, but the guys came out today, definitely played hard and we came out with the win.”
Tucker handled his final carry of the game to begin SU’s first possession of the second half and stayed on the turf for several minutes after being tackled. He ultimately walked off slowly with a trainer at each side and remained on the sidelines for the rest of the game after visiting the medical tent.
He appeared no worse for wear while addressing the media afterward, and both he and Babers expressed no concern of a possible injury.
“Sean has been through a lot, he’s a hard worker, and I was glad seeing him out there running like that, it felt like some of the old days,” offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron said. “I’m just glad he’s OK and we have him for the rest of the season because he’s a big part of our offense.”
Babers defended the decision afterward to send his first-team offense back onto the field to begin the second half despite holding a 49-0 lead. Both teams had already agreed at halftime to play 10-minute quarters in the second half due to the lopsided nature.
No conversations were held about pulling starters prior to the opening drive of the second half, according to Babers. Tucker and quarterback Garrett Shrader each stated afterward that SU was aiming for offensive records when re-entering the game after halftime.
“It’s extremely logical, if you watch most of the games like this, you make halftime adjustments and you normally give your starting offense one more series, and then you get everybody out of the game,” Babers said. “So, they had one more series, and when they got their one more series, we pulled everybody out.”
Shrader completed all 17 of his pass attempts for 238 yards — connecting with Devaughn Cooper for a 27-yard touchdown and Umari Hatcher for a 17-yard score — and ran for a TD on SU’s opening drive.
Shrader became the first SU quarterback to post a perfect completion percentage on more than 10 attempts.
Syracuse held a 49-0 bulge at halftime, setting a team record for most points in a single half, and finished with 631 yards of offense for the second highest total in team history. SU did not punt in a game for the first time since 1998.
Backup running back LeQuint Allen added 112 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries, including a 90-yard burst for the longest rush by an SU player since George Davis in 1949.
Syracuse gained 404 yards of offense on 38 plays in the first half, while Wagner (0-4) was limited to 19 total yards on 24 plays before the break.
The Staten Island-based Seahawks suffered their 24th straight loss, dating back to September 2019.
