Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers announced the addition of Mike Schmidt to his staff as offensive line coach Wednesday.
Schmidt will join the Orange after working 12 years on the staff of his alma mater, San Diego State.
He will aim to help the SU offense regain its high-octane form after a 1-10 season in which the unit finished No. 125 in the FBS for total offense at 265.3 yards per game, and 123rd in the nation with a 26.1 percent conversion rate on third downs.
SU has allowed the third-most sacks among FBS teams in each of the last two seasons, including 38 this past year.
“I’m excited to welcome Mike to the Syracuse football family,” Babers expressed in a statement on the official SU athletics website. “He has proven that he can develop players and I look forward to him bringing his knowledge and skills to our program.”
Schmidt joined the Aztecs as a graduate assistant and became the full-time offensive line coach in 2012. Over that span, San Diego State ranks 15th nationally in yards per carry (5), 15th in rushing yards per game (216.9), and is tied for 21st with 201 total touchdowns.
“I want to thank San Diego State for the last 16 years of great experiences and development,” Schmidt said. “I also want to thank coach Babers for providing me with this great opportunity.”
Schmidt has guided 15 different offensive linemen to All-Mountain West Conference honors, and three players have been selected in the NFL Draft under his guidance — Nico Siragusa (2017), Terry Poole (2015) and Keith Ismael (2020).
Schmidt played for the Aztecs from 2005-08 as a walk-on defensive lineman who shifted to the offensive line, eventually garnering a scholarship and team captain status as a senior.
The SU football offensive line is expected to return all five starters from the end of this past season along with the addition of Florida transfer, Chris Bleich, who was forced to sit out the 2020 campaign to comply with NCAA transfer rules.
Tackles Airon Servais and Matthew Bergeron, guards Dakota Davis and Darius Tisdale, and center Carlos Vettorello closed last year as the starting unit up front.
Syracuse is scheduled to open the season with a nonconference road game Sept. 4 at Ohio University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.