COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The kickoff time for Syracuse University football’s Sept. 28 home game against FCS Holy Cross has been set for noon.
That game will be broadcast on the ACC Network and will be the first meeting between the Orange (1-2) and the Crusaders (1-1) since 1973.
Syracuse is coming off a 41-6 loss to top-ranked Clemson in front of a sold-out Carrier Dome on Saturday. The Orange has lost two straight games and given up 104 points in those defeats.
SU will host Western Michigan at noon on Saturday with that game also being shown on the ACC Network.
n Syracuse redshirt senior punter Sterling Hofrichter was voted the Atlantic Coast Conference Specialist of the Week on Monday. Hofrichter hit a career-best six punts that traveled at least 50 yards, including matching his career long with a 65-yard boot. Additionally, he averaged 51.9 net yards per kick, as only two of his punts were returned for a total of three yards.
