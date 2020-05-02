Former Syracuse University running back Glenn Moore has been celebrated over the past week as a dedicated teammate, inspirational mentor, and guiding voice of faith to all with whom he came into contact.
Moore died at age 59 on April 23 in his hometown of Deptford, N.J., due to uncertain causes.
Moore played for the Orange from 1980-82 and holds the distinction of being the first player to wear the program’s heralded No. 44 in the Carrier Dome after the venue opened for his freshman season.
“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Glenn Moore,” SU football posted in a statement on the team’s official social media accounts earlier this week. “A three-year letter-winner, Glenn carried on the tradition of No. 44, wearing the jersey for two seasons. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”
Moore recorded his most productive season as a freshman while filling in for injured star running back Joe Morris, rushing 97 times for 480 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. He finished with career totals of 174 carries for 791 yards (4.5 average) and five scores.
The 6-foot-1, 177-pound halfback provided coach Frank Maloney, who died in late March, with an unforgettable send-off to cap his freshman campaign. He ran for career highs of 192 yards on 37 attempts in a victory over West Virginia to cap off a 5-6 season for the Orange.
Moore contributed as a rotational back over the next two seasons to help usher in the coach Dick MacPherson era but was unable to suit up as a senior when a lingering back injury prematurely ended his football career.
According to the obituary posted at the website for Boucher Funeral Home in Deptford, N.J., Moore made it his life’s mission to be a witness for Jesus Christ to everyone he met.
Moore used to say, according to the obit: “When I die, don’t cry for me, I’ll be in glory.”
Several former teammates and friends from his SU football and southern New Jersey communities posted comments on the obituary to confirm his influence on their respective faith and lives overall.
Former SU teammate, Roland Grimes, who played on the active roster from 1983-85, posted: “Such a privilege to share workouts, huddles, and prayer with you, Glenn. Rest now my brother.”
Moore was also an All-American football player at Deptford High School and later helped Syracuse-area football by working as a Pop Warner coach. He helped guide the Geddes-Westvale Knights to an undefeated season in 1997, and multiple comments on his obituary were from former players and coaches from the Syracuse-based program.
“Glenn was a terrific coach and role model for all the young men, especially my son,” Tom Goslowski of Syracuse posted to Moore’s online obit. “He made such a positive aspect on all the players’ lives. I will cherish those memories always.”
Moore donned the iconic No. 44 for SU in the 1981 and ’82 seasons. He was one of 25 players in program history to wear the jersey number before it was retired in 2005. Three former SU running backs that have donned the No. 44 — Jim Brown, Ernie Davis, and Floyd Little — are members of the College Football Hall of Fame.
SU football alum Bill During, who played for the Orange in 1967, shared a comment on Moore’s online obit regarding his impressive speed during a workout the two shared prior to Moore’s final season for SU when During was back on campus to visit.
“Glenn could have played for any top SU football team,” During posted. “He was a very hard-working and dedicated athlete. My prayers go out to him and his family. I will always remember Glenn for his positive attitude, his loyalty to SU, and his zest for life.”
