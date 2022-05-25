Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers received a surprise addition to the quarterback mix via the transfer portal Tuesday night.
Florida transfer QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson announced his commitment to the Orange on social media, creating increased competition behind Garrett Shrader with a chance to eventually challenge the incumbent SU starter.
The former national top 150 dual-threat prospect sat out with a redshirt last season for the Gators and has four years of eligibility remaining.
“Thank you to the teams that reached out and all the coaches that helped me out,” Del Rio-Wilson posted along with an image of himself wearing an SU uniform from a recruiting visit. “Now, let’s play football.”
Del Rio-Wilson was a four-star recruit in the 2021 cycle, according to 247Sports, and was rated as the No. 146 player overall, the No. 17 quarterback, and the 16th-best player from Georgia.
The 6-foot-2 and 225-pound native of Atlanta delivered a strong performance in the 2020 Elite 11 Finals and was named Sports Illustrated All-American’s No. 5 QB from the event.
Del Rio-Wilson compiled 5,529 passing yards and 50 touchdown tosses while adding 899 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground for his career at Cartersville High School in Georgia.
He held offers from Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Tennessee, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Arizona State, Louisville, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, and Kentucky during his high school recruiting before signing with Florida.
Del Rio-Wilson is the second quarterback to join SU via the portal this offseason, joining Michigan transfer Dan Villari, a redshirt freshman who enrolled prior to spring practice.
They are likely to compete for backup duties with redshirt freshman JaCobian Morgan and potentially sophomore Justin Lamson, who starred in the annual SU spring game but reportedly suffered a noncontact knee injury afterward with an uncertain timetable to return.
