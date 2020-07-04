The Syracuse University football team added a key building block to each unit late last week to further solidify its 2021 recruiting class.
The Orange received a verbal commitment from three-star California quarterback Justin Lamson on Friday afternoon, which came one day after three-star defensive end Jatius Geer of South Carolina announced his intentions to join SU for next season.
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers, who will kick off his fifth season at the helm Sept. 4 at Boston College, has garnered 14 verbal commitments for the 2021 cycle and all are at rated at three stars by the 247Sports composite rankings system.
SU entered the weekend with its 2021 class rated as No. 47 by 247Sports and No. 48 by Rivals.com for FBS 2021 recruiting classes.
Lamson is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound dual-threat quarterback from Oak Ridge High School and El Dorado Hills, Calif. He is rated as the 31st dual-threat QB in the class and the No. 81 overall prospect from his state by 247Sports.
Lamson told the recruiting insider publication soon after announcing his decision that he believed he was a good fit for the up-tempo Orange offense, which projects to operate at an even faster pace under new offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert.
“It’s a no-huddle, no-mercy offense with the goal to try to get as many plays off as possible to wear down the other team,” Lamson said. “They’re going to be throwing the ball a lot and it’s an offense that I think will put up a lot of points so I’m really excited to be a part of it.”
Lamson chose SU among more than 10 offers, including Louisville, Wyoming, Idaho, and Boise State. He threw for 3,114 yards and 24 touchdowns to eight interceptions, while recording 462 yards and five scores on the ground as a high school junior last year, guiding Oak Ridge to an 11-3 record.
Geer is a 6-foot-5, 260-pound strongside defensive end prospect from Belton-Honea Path High School in South Carolina. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, he is the 13th-best overall prospect from his state and the No. 58 strongside DE nationally in the cycle.
Geer was reportedly offered by nine teams and selected SU over Georgia Tech, East Carolina, and Memphis, among others.
Geer posted to social media Thursday to declare his intentions to join SU and play in the new 3-3-5 scheme being implemented by new defensive coordinator Tony White.
He told 247Sports soon after announcing his commitment that his goal was to break the Atlantic Coast Conference sacks record.
“They’re going to see a defensive lineman who’s going to rush and go hard to make plays for the defense, set up plays, also, for the other defensive linemen, the secondary and the linebackers,” Geer told the recruiting insider site. “They will see a very dominant defense. I plan on coming to Syracuse and making it a bigger powerhouse than it already is.”
Following the pair of fresh commitments, the Orange has received a verbal pledge from six offensive players and eight defensive players for the 2021 class.
SU’s prior most recent commitments came in mid-June when a pair of three-star offensive linemen, Illinois guard Wes Hoeh and Hawaii tackle, Austyn Kauhi, made their respective announcements.
They joined Illinois tight end Landon Morris, South Carolina wide receiver Kendall Long, and Pennsylvania running back Josh Hough as 2021 offensive recruits to commit to SU.
The Orange has also received 2021 verbal pledges from linebackers Austin Roon (Michigan) and Malik Matthew (Bronx), along with Rochester-Fairport High School defensive tackle Jaelin Moss, Georgia defensive lineman Derek McDonald, Wisconsin defensive end Hayden Nelson, Massachusetts defensive tackle Terry Lockett, and Pennsylvania defensive back Malcolm Folk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.