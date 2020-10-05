College football
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football’s team lone nonconference game against Liberty University will start at noon Oct. 17, the Atlantic Coast Conference said.
The game between the Orange and the Flames will be carried on regional sports networks and likely be on the YES Network in this area. Syracuse blanked Liberty, 24-0, in the only meeting between the schools Aug. 31, 2019, at Lynchburg, Va.
Syracuse (1-2) hosts Duke in ACC play at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, while Liberty will host Louisiana-Monroe also at noon Saturday. The Flames will also submit to the ACC’s policies on COVID-19 testing.
