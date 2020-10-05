Syracuse, Liberty set for noon kick Oct. 17

Syracuse Univ.

College football

SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football’s team lone nonconference game against Liberty University will start at noon Oct. 17, the Atlantic Coast Conference said.

The game between the Orange and the Flames will be carried on regional sports networks and likely be on the YES Network in this area. Syracuse blanked Liberty, 24-0, in the only meeting between the schools Aug. 31, 2019, at Lynchburg, Va.

Syracuse (1-2) hosts Duke in ACC play at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, while Liberty will host Louisiana-Monroe also at noon Saturday. The Flames will also submit to the ACC’s policies on COVID-19 testing.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.