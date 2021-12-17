Mikel Jones confirmed that he will return to the Syracuse University football team with a social media post on Thursday night.
The First-Team All-ACC linebacker and SU defensive captain had previously stated he would consider entering the NFL Draft after leading SU with 110 tackles, including 13 for loss and a conference-leading 60 solo.
Jones posted a photo in his SU uniform with the phrase: “I will be coming back for my senior year, Cuse nation,” and the accompanying caption: “Let’s run it back.”
His return allows the Orange to bring back as many as 17 starters from a unit that finished 5-7 overall, improving from a 1-10 campaign the year prior but falling short of its first bowl berth since 2018.
