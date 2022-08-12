SYRACUSE — The chance to elevate Syracuse University football and his personal NFL Draft stock combined to lead Mikel Jones back to captain the Orange again for the upcoming season.

The junior linebacker tested the pro waters after a breakthrough campaign that placed him on the All-Atlantic Coast Conference First Team but opted to return to SU to better himself and the program.

