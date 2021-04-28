Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers will follow his normal routine for the NFL Draft starting tonight, soaking in all 15 hours of coverage across three days at home while his wife occasionally asks why he needs to watch every second.
But unlike many around the country who can relate to the SU coach’s description of his draft plans, Babers will settle in with his fingerprints on a potentially historic event for the Orange.
Syracuse defensive backs Ifeatu Melifonwu, Andre Cisco, and Trill Williams are all expecting to hear their names called over the next three days when the NFL Draft begins with the first round at 8 tonight in Cleveland, to be televised on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network.
The second and third rounds kick off at 7 Friday night and Rounds 4-7 will begin at noon Saturday.
The standouts from the SU secondary are aiming to become the first trio at one position group from the Orange to be selected during the same draft in the NFL’s modern era.
“It will be good for the university, it will be good to hear Syracuse’s name early, and on those days, but it goes back to those three young men,” Babers said during a Zoom conference on Wednesday.
“It means you can come to Syracuse and your dreams can be fulfilled,” he added. “You can come to Syracuse and get a wonderful degree that is going to last a lot longer than the NFL is going to last, unless you’re (Tom) Brady, and you can still get an opportunity to go to the NFL.”
Melifonwu appears to be in line as the first SU player off the board in the most recent projections entering tonight’s draft. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound cornerback was the No. 58 overall player on ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay’s final rankings and was rated No. 74 overall by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.
He was rated No. 104 overall and chosen as the “most versatile,” and “biggest sleeper,” on the final Bleacher Report NFL Scouting big board.
In seven-round mock drafts released this week, Melifonwu has been forecasted as high as the second round to Cleveland at No. 59 overall by CBS Sports. He is off the board by the end of the third round in most other prominent simulations.
“I’ll be happy anywhere I go, if it’s a team that’s rebuilding or a team that’s competing, obviously you’d like to compete for a championship but if I go to a team that’s rebuilding, I’d like to make an impact and speed up that process,” Melifonwu said after his SU Pro Day last month.
Cisco, who opted out of his junior season after suffering a torn ACL prior to SU’s third game, was the highest-rated SU player on McShay’s final rankings at No. 50 overall. He was a projected third-round pick after Melifonwu in full mock drafts by NBC Sports and CBS Sports, and is a fifth-round pick by NFL Network experts.
The All-American safety, who left SU as the active career FBS leader with 13 interceptions despite missing most of last season, expects to be fully cleared by NFL training camps in July. He posted a video to his social media Tuesday in which he was running, cutting, and going through drills.
“I own what I put on tape and I have a ton of production that’s going to help me when it comes to being evaluated for the draft,” Cisco said while attending SU’s pro day but not working out for scouts. “I think that’s what separates me in this class is what I’ve done in the number of games, that’s something I take pride on and that sticks out to a lot of guys. Not doing the pro day was tough but I put myself in a good position on film.”
Trill Williams appeared as the No. 125 player on McShay’s final rankings and was the No. 27 cornerback by Kiper Jr. while falling out of his top 150 overall.
The versatile cornerback/safety prospect was projected as the No. 91 overall pick in the third round by Thor Nystrom of NBC Sports Edge for his highest mock appearance.
SU punter Nolan Cooney was rated 11th on Kiper Jr.’s combined kicker and punter rankings but did not appear in any prominent seven-round mock drafts released this week.
Syracuse had multiple players selected in last year’s draft — defensive end Alton Robinson by Seattle in the fifth round and punter Sterling Hofrichter to Atlanta in the seventh — for the first time since 2014. The last draft with three SU players chosen came in 2013, which also marks the most recent first-round pick from the Orange, offensive tackle Justin Pugh.
