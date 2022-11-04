SYRACUSE — Syracuse University has kept its starting quarterback a mystery as it also searches for the answer to its scuffling run defense ahead of facing one of the top rushers in college football.

Syracuse (6-2 overall, 3-1 ACC) will face longtime rival Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3) at 3:30 p.m. today at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The 22nd-ranked Orange is a 3 ½ point underdog, per Caesars Sportsbook, for the perennially tough matchup to be televised on the ACC Network.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.