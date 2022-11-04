SYRACUSE — Syracuse University has kept its starting quarterback a mystery as it also searches for the answer to its scuffling run defense ahead of facing one of the top rushers in college football.
Syracuse (6-2 overall, 3-1 ACC) will face longtime rival Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3) at 3:30 p.m. today at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The 22nd-ranked Orange is a 3 ½ point underdog, per Caesars Sportsbook, for the perennially tough matchup to be televised on the ACC Network.
Syracuse coach Dino Babers has not revealed if starting QB Garrett Shrader will return or if backup Carlos Del Rio-Wilson will make his first career start after entering in relief for the second half last Saturday.
The pressing priority for SU will be reviving its run defense after getting gashed on the ground in back-to-back losses to Clemson and Notre Dame. The unit now goes against Pitt star running back Israel Abanikanda, who leads the FBS with 177.8 all-purpose yards per game.
Syracuse is seeking its first win at Pittsburgh since 2001 and has lost 17 of the last 20 overall to its most frequently played opponent all-time.
“We got to move on, and I think we’ve got a pretty good chance, it’s going to be a physical game,” SU offensive tackle and captain Matthew Bergeron said. “Pitt is always a very physical team and I think if we can bring that physicality, we’ll be fine.”
Babers declined to name his starter at QB earlier this week, stating that he didn’t want to provide any advantages for the opponent.
Shrader left due to an undisclosed injury — Babers confirmed it was not a concussion — after struggling and appearing limited through the first two quarters of SU’s 41-24 loss to Notre Dame last Saturday.
Babers reiterated during his weekly press conference that Shrader was medically cleared and practiced last week but entered banged up and was pulled for his own protection, shooting down any notion of a QB controversy when the incumbent is ready.
If Shrader is forced to sit today, Del Rio-Wilson will draw the start after the strong-armed Florida transfer completed 11 of 22 passes for 190 yards to go with a touchdown and an interception on a tipped pass in his first extended action.
“The biggest thing when someone gets their first opportunity in a new system is to get out there and get the kinks out,” Babers said of the redshirt freshman. “We all got a chance to look at him. Hmm, OK, that’s what we saw. If, and when, he gets his next opportunity, you’d like him to do better. That’s when you find out, if they’re better or they’re worse, that tells you what you have.”
Pitt star Abanikanda ranks fifth nationally in rushing yards (1,086) and leads the country in rushing touchdowns (16), total touchdowns (17), scoring per game (12.8) and total points (102). He has the most rushing TDs through eight games in Panthers team history.
Abanikanda ran for an FBS-season high 320 yards and six TDs against a then-top 25 rush defense, Virginia Tech, on Oct. 8 to top Tony Dorsett’s 47-year-old program rushing record. He became the third power-five RB with a 300-yard, 6-TD game in the last 25 years, joining LaDainian Tomlinson (TCU) and Ricky Williams (Texas).
Syracuse, meanwhile, surrendered 293 and 246 rushing yards to Clemson and Notre Dame, respectively, with the teams combining for 116 carries and each scoring three times on the ground against SU.
“He runs hard behind his pads, and does what he needs to do, he finishes runs, he falls forward,” SU defensive tackle Caleb Okechukwu said. “But for us with our game plan, if we execute, we feel like we’ll be able to stop him.”
He added: “We understand teams think they can run against us, but we’re not worried about that, we’re prepared and we’re ready.”
The Orange debuted at No. 20 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings unveiled earlier this week and maintained a national ranking in both major Top 25 polls despite the consecutive setbacks.
Syracuse will host Florida State (5-3, 3-3) at 8 p.m. next Saturday in its home finale at the JMA Wireless Dome.
