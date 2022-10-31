SYRACUSE — Syracuse University football starting cornerback Garrett Williams will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL. Orange head coach Dino Babers confirmed the diagnosis during his weekly press conference Monday.

Williams suffered the injury during Saturday’s 41-24 loss to Notre Dame in the JMA Wireless Dome. He started after a one-game absence due to a reported thigh bruise but was helped off by trainers in the second quarter and did not return.

