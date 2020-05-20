The Syracuse University football team missed out on a pair of coveted 2021 recruiting targets this week.
Three-star quarterback Riley Leonard verbally committed to Duke University on Monday night while three-star safety Josh Moore announced his intentions to play for Stanford on Tuesday.
Leonard and Moore were each high-priority prospects early in the cycle for the Orange and had garnered significant attention throughout the past few weeks from other power-five conference programs.
Leonard also drew recent offers from Nebraska, Vanderbilt and Tulane, among several others, and had included SU among his top choices before choosing the Blue Devils within the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The 6-foot-4, 202-pound dual-threat style QB was also a potential Division I prospect as a shooting guard for the basketball team at Fairhope High School in Alabama and made the decision to pursue football as his collegiate sport earlier this year.
Moore — a 6-foot-2 and 192-pound playmaking safety from Marist School in Atlanta, Ga. — committed to the Cardinal of the Pacific-12 Conference after receiving 38 Division I offers, according to Rivals.com, including programs from all five major conferences.
The Orange was among the six finalists posted to Moore’s social media accounts on May 12, along with Stanford, Boston College, Notre Dame, Northwestern, and Duke.
SU has received eight verbal commitments for the class of 2021 thus far, most recently adding Illinois three-star tight end Landon Morris on May 12.
The Orange is coming off a 5-7 campaign and is scheduled to open the fifth season under coach Dino Babers on Sept. 4 with an ACC road game at Boston College.
