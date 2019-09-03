SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team moved up one spot to No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Tuesday.
The Orange opened the fourth season under head coach Dino Babers by beating Liberty, 24-0, last Saturday in Lynchburg, Va., behind a defensive onslaught highlighted by four forced turnovers and eight sacks to record its first shutout in a true road game since a victory over Tulsa in 1991.
SU, which entered the season ranked for the first time in 21 years, will play another nonconference road game at noon Saturday at Maryland (1-0) to be televised on ESPN.
n Syracuse redshirt junior Josh Black was named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound nose tackle from Loves Park, Ill., tallied four tackles and a career-high two sacks in SU’s victory over Liberty, and also recovered a fumble at the SU four-yard line to prevent the Flames from gaining an early edge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.