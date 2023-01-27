The Syracuse University football team announced the hiring of Nunzio Campanile as tight ends coach on Friday.
Campanile joined head coach Dino Babers staff after five seasons at Rutgers mostly guiding the tight ends but serving interim stints as head coach and offensive coordinator.
He previously coached New Jersey high school powers Bergen Catholic and Don Bosco Prep for the previous two decades.
“I’m excited to join a program with such a great history,” Campanile expressed in a statement provided by the team. “I’m grateful to Coach Babers for the opportunity join the Syracuse staff and the chance to continue to recruit the Northeast.”
Campanile joined Rutgers as running backs coach for the 2018 season then took over tight ends the following season, ending the 2019 campaign as interim coach and play-caller. He returned to tight ends coach in 2020 and held the role for the past three seasons, adding interim OC and quarterbacks coach this year.
He spent the previous eight years at Bergen Catholic — leading the national fixture to the 2017 New Jersey state championship — and was offensive coordinator at Don Bosco Prep from 2000-09, helping secure six state titles and the 2009 national title.
He is a former quarterback and safety at Paramus Catholic in New Jersey and has long been considered a strong recruiting presence around his home state.
“Coach Campanile is a good coach, with 20-plus years of experience coaching here in the Northeast,” Babers stated in the team release. “His ties to the area as a strong recruiter, along with his ability to develop young talent will be welcomed here at Syracuse. I’m happy to have Nunzio as part of the staff and excited to see what he’ll do for the program.”
Campanile joins defensive coordinator Rocky Long and offensive line coach Steve Farmer as new additions to the SU coaching staff this offseason, while Jason Beck was promoted from QBs coach to offensive coordinator.
The Orange lost OC Robert Anae (North Carolina State), defensive coordinator Tony White (Nebraska), defensive pass game coordinator Nick Monroe (Minnesota), offensive line coach Mike Schmidt (Mississippi State) and defensive backs coach Chip West (Wake Forest) since the season ended.
