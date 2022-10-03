SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football game against North Carolina State will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the JMA Wireless Dome and be televised on the ACC Network.
The Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled start times and TV partners for all Oct. 15 games on Monday.
The Orange (5-0 overall, 2-0 ACC) is ranked No. 21 in the Coaches Poll and No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 while the Wolfpack is No. 14 in both polls.
If both teams remain in the national rankings — SU is on bye while N.C. State will host Florida State on Saturday — it will mark the first matchup between two ranked teams in the Dome since 2001.
■ Syracuse is planning to celebrate its three members from the SU Athletics Ring of Honor — running backs Jim Brown, Ernie Davis, and Floyd Little — during a special halftime ceremony in the Oct. 15 game.
Family representatives will be on hand for each iconic former SU rusher. The trio was among the original five SU sports figures selected to the Ring of Honor in 2020, but a ceremony with fans present couldn’t be held due to COVID-19 restrictions.
They were joined by Hall of Fame SU coach Jim Boeheim and former SU men’s basketball star, Pearl Washington, in the original five-member class. Six-time national champion men’s lacrosse coach, Roy Simmons Jr., became the sixth inductee last spring.
Members of the Ring of Honor have their name permanently displayed on an inner façade of the Dome.
