SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team has too much to prove internally, according to coach Dino Babers and several key starters, to treat today’s game against Albany as a warm-up for looming FBS competition.
The Orange (1-1 overall) will host the Albany Great Danes (0-2) of the FCS Colonial Athletic Association at noon today in the Carrier Dome for a first-time nonconference matchup to be televised on the ACC Network.
Syracuse was favored by 23 ½ points on oddsshark.com Friday afternoon but Babers has placed strong emphasis on establishing a needed identity on offense, correcting special-teams miscues, and maintaining momentum on defense with Atlantic Coast Conference play on the horizon.
“Based off the amount of points we scored last week, I’m not using the word ‘tune-up,’ with anybody,” Babers said. “You have to be able to put points on the board, you have to be able to be sound on special teams.”
Syracuse is coming off a 17-7 setback against Rutgers last week in the Dome in which its offense looked stagnant, and a series of mistakes on that unit and special teams erased a strong performance from their rising defense.
Babers has confirmed that a plan is in place to play both Tommy DeVito and Garrett Shrader at quarterback as SU did last week. He also stated on his Thursday night radio show that he plans to choose a starter to stay in the role full-time following today after elaborating on the ongoing competition earlier this week.
“It’s definitely a great battle,” said SU freshman cornerback Darian Chestnut. “They give you two different things. Tommy has a big arm and Garrett is good on his feet, so it’s been a great battle since camp.”
Babers also pointed to drops and miscommunication from wide receivers, along with missed blocking assignments all around the offense, as mistakes he wanted to see eliminated this week. Errors on special teams that led to a missed field goal, blocked punt, and another botched punt deep in Orange territory also cost SU against Rutgers.
Babers has little concern over the play of the Orange defense, however, and expressed frustration that the rest of the squad has not yet matched their production.
The unit limited Rutgers to 195 yards of total offense — the first time SU held an FBS foe below 200 yards since a 2014 win over Wake Forest — highlighted by 13 tackles for loss, one shy of the highest total in Babers’ six seasons as head coach.
They are eager to assert dominance over Albany’s offense that scored just 10 points per game against two FCS foes while averaging just 36 rushing yards, and SU has placed an emphasis on increasing takeaways throughout practice this week.
“Our first instinct is just tackling the ball carrier, but to win games you have to win the turnover battle, which we didn’t do,” SU senior defensive lineman Josh Black said. “Last year, we excelled at that, and that’s something we have to get back on track with.”
Syracuse has won all 18 of its games against FCS opponents, formerly called NCAA Division I-AA, since the separation of major college football teams in 1978. The Orange has never faced Albany but has won 11 straight against teams within the state, dating back to a 1986 loss against Army-West Point.
Orange players quickly pointed to last week’s stunning upset by FCS Jacksonville State with a 20-17 victory over ACC foe Florida State as all the reminder needed to respect the opponent, and Babers has preached that the Great Danes will be geared up for “their Super Bowl.”
Babers went 18-5 as head coach at FCS Eastern Illinois, guiding a team led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, now the starter for the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers.
“This could be a big game for our momentum if we treat it right and handle things how we’re supposed to,” SU cornerback Garrett Williams said.
Syracuse will host Liberty at 8 p.m. next Friday in the Carrier Dome and open the ACC slate on Oct. 2 at Florida State.
SYRACUSE-ALBANY SCOUTING BOX
NOTES: Albany has lost each of its first two games to FCS foes with a 28-6 loss to North Dakota State followed by a 16-14 setback against Rhode Island. Senior running back Karl Mofor led the CAA in rushing in 2019 and 2020 but has just 96 yards on 37 carries thus far (2.6 yards per carry) as part of a struggling offense. … Defensive lineman Jared Verse is Albany’s leader on defense. He was the CAA Rookie of the Year after leading the league with 10 tackles for loss and ranking second with four sacks. … Head coach Greg Gattuso is in his eighth season at Albany and spent three prior years as an assistant at Maryland after working as a Pittsburgh Panthers assistant from 2005-10. … The SU defense has allowed just one TD in seven red-zone trips by opposing teams this year. They rank 11th in the nation in tackles for loss and have recorded 10 or more in three of their last five games dating to last year. SU also ranks 25th in scoring defense and total defense, allowing an average of 13 points and 270 yards to their first two opponents. … The Orange offense is trying to catch up as it ranks 113th nationally in scoring offense (18 points per game), 114th in passing offense (145.5 yards per game) and 110th in total offense (320.5).
SU PLAYER TO WATCH: LB Mikel Jones — The 6-foot-1, 220-pound sophomore was named ACC Linebacker of the Week following a performance of 11 tackles, including a career-best 2 ½ for loss, against Rutgers last game. He is averaging 10 ½ tackles through the first two games to lead the conference and rank ninth nationally. He garnered All-ACC Honorable Mention last year after contributing to eight takeaways, the most of any FBS player, including an ACC-best four interceptions.
ALBANY PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Roy Alexander — The 5-foot-11, 175-pound freshman slot receiver has quickly made an impression. The rookie hauled in four catches for 113 yard in the season opener, including a 67-yard touchdown for Albany’s longest play of the season, and followed up with four catches for 54 yards last week. He is also a kick returner and handled a pair of handoffs, leading the Great Danes with 122.5 all-purpose yards per game while tying for the team lead with eight receptions.
