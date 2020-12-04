Historical implications abound in the Syracuse University football team’s season finale against second-ranked Notre Dame, with the Orange needing a monumental upset to avoid a dubious distinction, while the Fighting Irish chases perfection.
Syracuse (1-9 overall, 1-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) will close the year at 2:30 today at Notre Dame (9-0, 8-0) in its first matchup as conference foes, slated to be televised on NBC. The Fighting Irish has already secured a spot in the ACC title game in its lone season affiliated with the conference after joining this past summer due to coronavirus concerns, operating as an independent for all its 132 prior years of existence.
Notre Dame is aiming to finish its 23rd unbeaten regular season and remain in the top four of the College Football Playoff for a shot at its first national title since 1988.
The Orange, meanwhile, enters on a seven-game losing streak, trying to escape the fate of its second one-win campaign since 1948. Syracuse also posted a 1-10 record in 2005.
“We’re just going out there to make sure we play a solid game and we’re going to fight all game, make sure those guys are going to feel us while we’re out there,” SU senior wide receiver Nykeim Johnson said. “We’re not going to quit, we can’t quit, that’s not what this game is made for.”
Notre Dame opened as 33-point favorites in a lopsided matchup from every angle.
The experienced juggernaut is led by graduate quarterback, Ian Book, who today could become the all-time winningest passer in the storied history of the program. He enters with a 29-3 career record and would break a tie with Brady Quinn, Tom Clements and Ron Powlus for the most wins at the position by closing with a victory.
Book is perfect in his career at home, entering at 14-0, and has helped Notre Dame extend a 23-game home win streak to tie Ohio State for the second-longest in the nation behind Clemson (28). Book is also a perfect 18-0 against ACC teams.
“I think he’s an amazing player and I think he’s changed their offense, the way he keeps plays alive is amazing,” SU fifth-year coach Dino Babers said.
“But the one thing, I’ve been playing Notre Dame since the ’90s, and the one thing you have to deal with is their offensive line. ... They line up next to each other and look like a bunch of redwood trees blocking out the sun. They’re big, physical, their tight ends are normally the same way, which makes their quarterbacks hard to get to.”
Book will take aim at a young but quickly developing SU secondary, which has started four freshmen for much of the season after losing stars Andre Cisco and Trill Williams to injuries and subsequent opt-outs.
Syracuse started a program-record six freshmen on defense last game after establishing the former high mark of five in its previous two outings.
Babers has started at least four freshmen on defense in seven games this year, matching the previous program high, and 40 percent of the team’s tackles have come from debuting players. Moreover, 71 percent of the active SU roster is comprised of players in their first two years of eligibility.
“We see it as an opportunity to really showcase our talents, and with us having a lot of young guys playing a very senior-heavy team like Notre Dame, having a good performance against them will give us nothing but confidence going into next season,” SU redshirt freshman cornerback Garrett Williams said.
Syracuse can take pride in completing the season in a steady fashion amid the COVID-19 pandemic regardless of today’s outcome.
The Orange enter the weekend as one of five teams nationally to have played 10 games and one of two teams in the ACC, along with Boston College, with a chance to complete its schedule unaltered since the season began.
“First of all, we’re all thankful to be able to play all of the games that we planned to play,” Williams said. “For me personally to be able to start and play in every one of these games and be a factor, I’m very thankful for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.