SYRACUSE — “Le but saison a’ participer dans Bowl game,” or as Matthew Bergeron loosely translates, “the goal this season is to participate in a Bowl game.”
In either his primary French or now-familiar English language, Bergeron is comfortable expressing the objective as an elected captain for the upcoming Syracuse University football season.
The 6-foot-5 and 322-pound offensive tackle from Montreal has gained command of the language and a leadership role entering his fourth season for the Orange.
Bergeron is expected to make his 29th straight start as SU kicks off the new season at 8 p.m. next Saturday night against Atlantic Coast Conference foe Louisville in the JMA Wireless Dome in a game to be televised on the ACC Network.
“I’m really trying to help bring this team to a postseason game,” Bergeron said. “We haven’t had one since, what, 2018, so to go to a bowl game or championship is really the goal.”
Bergeron, who garnered All-ACC honorable mention last season, first took to the sport at age 12, growing up around what he described as mostly hockey and basketball fans.
He watched college football on TV as a kid but initially wanted to play hoops. His mom signed him up for football and Bergeron said that it took a few years to appreciate his role on the offensive line, where he was placed immediately because of his size and other correlating abilities.
Bergeron was the first player in the history of his high school, Cegep de Thetford, to receive an NCAA Division I football scholarship, which he landed after attending an SU team camp. He quickly accepted his first offer from head coach Dino Babers, now entering his seventh year at the helm, and never visited another school.
“Back home, playing college football is like a dream for everybody, so just being in that position, I didn’t want to turn down something that doesn’t happen very often,” Bergeron said. “Syracuse gave me an opportunity that not a lot of people have back home.”
Bergeron, who is fluently bilingual, stops and smiles to ask if any accent can be detected when discussing his upbringing in a primarily French-speaking area.
He learned English in school as a second language and said his pronunciation has improved steadily over his time at SU, recalling some nerves in his initial media interactions when he first arrived in 2018.
“It definitely got better since I got here, I’m kind of losing my French accent, my English is definitely better and hopefully it will just keep improving,” Bergeron said.
“Just being in that environment where everyone is speaking English, and just people correcting me on little stuff,” he added. “That’s the type of stuff you have to work on in school. If you care about your accent and the way you pronounce words, it’s going to get better. I really wanted to learn English and when people talk to me, they don’t realize I have an accent, and that was really my goal in school.”
Bergeron also credited the SU football staff, particularly Babers and offensive line coach Mike Schmidt, for catching him up on key terminology and football history in his formative years with the team, helping expedite his path into coveted pro prospect.
“I’m grateful, I wouldn’t have imagined being in this position and I don’t take it lightly,” Bergeron said. “I’m trying to set the example for the O-line or the guys on the offense, just doing the little things.”
Bergeron will again be entrenched at left tackle for the offensive line that paved the way for the fifth highest rushing total in SU history (2,562 yards) last year, including a team-record 1,496 from All-American running back Sean Tucker.
Bergeron will be key in their mission to sustain the ground game while protecting quarterback Garrett Shrader and expanding their league-worst passing attack under new offensive coordinator Robert Anae.
Bergeron was one of three players elected as a team captain entering preseason training camp, with two others expected to be voted in ahead of the opener.
“He has taken command of that offensive line,” Babers said. “He’s mature beyond his years, the way he came on to the scene was amazing. ... He has been a fabulous leader and has really made some of the young guys grow up.”
2022 BRIEFLY
Coach: Dino Babers
(7th year; 29-43 record at SU, 66-59 career).
Affiliation: Atlantic Coast Conference,
Atlantic Division.
2021 record: 5-7 overall, 2-6 ACC.
2022 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3: vs Louisville, 8 p.m.
Sept. 10: at Connecticut, 7 p.m.*
Sept. 17: vs Purdue, noon*
Sept. 23: vs Virginia, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1: vs Wagner, TBD*
Oct. 15: vs North Carolina State, TBD
Oct. 22: at Clemson, TBD
Oct. 29: vs Notre Dame, TBD*
Nov. 5: at Pittsburgh, TBD
Nov. 12: vs Florida State, TBD
Nov. 19: at Wake Forest, TBD
Nov. 26: at Boston College, TBD
*Nonconference game; All others are ACC opponents
