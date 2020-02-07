SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team announced the hiring of former Arizona State defensive coordinator Tony White to the same position on head coach Dino Babers’ staff Friday morning, confirming reports of the impending addition from earlier this week.
Babers, who is entering his fifth season at the helm, had alluded to White guiding the Orange defense but could not confirm the hire during his National Signing Day press conference Wednesday.
White has garnered a strong reputation in recruiting — recognized as Scout.com Mountain West Recruiter of the Year in 2011 and 2013, and the top recruiter among non-Power-Five conference schools in 2014 by Rivals.com — and coached for a decade in the 3-3-5 defensive scheme that Babers intends to utilize for the upcoming season.
White is the second major assistant added to Babers’ revamped staff during the offseason, joining new offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert. The Orange is coming off a 5-7 season overall and will open the 2020 campaign at a time to be determined Sept. 4 at Boston College.
“My family and I are thankful to coach Babers and (SU Director of Athletics) John Wildhack for this opportunity,” White stated in a press release. “To be able to coach at a first-class institution like Syracuse University is a great honor. Coach Babers and his staff have a vision for this program and I’m committed to helping them make it a reality.”
White was promoted “DC,” of the Sun Devils by coach Herm Edwards in December after two seasons as the team’s cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator.
He spent the previous 10 seasons as a defensive assistant under coach Rocky Long, teaching the 3-3-5 philosophy for nine seasons at San Diego State after starting at New Mexico for a one-year stint in 2008.
White is a native of El Paso, Texas, and was a three-year starter at linebacker and senior captain for UCLA during his playing career from 1997-2000. He began his collegiate coaching as a graduate assistant for the Bruins in 2007.
“Tony has coached in some elite defenses during his career and we’re happy that he, Angela, Anthony III and Ava are now part of the Syracuse family,” Babers stated in a press release.
The Aztecs went to eight bowl games during White’s nine-year tenure as cornerbacks coach and won three Mountain West Conference championships, claiming titles in 2012, 2015 and 2016.
In White’s final season with the program in 2017, San Diego State ranked 11th nationally in total defense (314.5 yards per game) and the team led the FBS with 26 interceptions the year prior. The Aztecs finished with a pass coverage ranking of 31st or better by Pro Football Focus in three of White’s last four seasons with the team.
Babers had started SU’s shift to the 3-3-5 defense for the upcoming season when he hired another former Long pupil, Zach Arnett, to coach the unit Jan. 11. Arnett reversed course 10 days later and accepted the same position at Mississippi State soon after the SEC program hired Mike Leach as head coach.
Babers fired former defensive coordinator Brian Ward on Nov. 3 after he held the position for three-plus seasons. Steve Stanard replaced Ward on an interim basis for the final three games and the Orange finished 115th in total defense (464.1 yards per game) and 89th in scoring defense (30.7 points per game) overall last year.
SU HIRES CORNERBACKS COACH
SU also announced the addition of Chip West as cornerbacks coach to join as an assistant to White on Babers’ new-look staff.
West most recently coached defensive backs at Marshall in 2019 and has served as a college defensive assistant coach since 1997. His career previously included stops at Charlotte, Howard, Virginia, Old Dominion, James Madison, Fordham, Colgate (wide receivers coach), and West Virginia.
“Chip is a seasoned coach and a talented recruiter,” Babers said in a press release. “Our players will benefit from Chip’s experience.”
During his stint with the UVA Cavaliers, West was named ACC Recruiter of the Year in February 2014 by Scout.com and Rivals.com, and garnered the same honors by 247Sports.com in 2011.
SU-UCONN TO RENEW SERIES
SU also announced plans Friday to renew a nonconference series with Connecticut, agreeing to play four times between 2022 and 2027.
The Orange will host the Huskies on Sept. 6, 2025, and Oct. 3, 2026, at the Carrier Dome. UConn will host SU on Sept. 10, 2022, and Nov. 6, 2027, per the press release.
